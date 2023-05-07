Heber Elementary district responds to parent accusations

HEBER – “Earlier this school year our district received reports of concerning allegations against a Heber Elementary School District staff member,” began Heber Elementary School District (HESD) Superintendent Juan Cruz penned to Heber parents and the HESD community.
The letter, dated May 3, was written in response to local news coverage of the plight of parent Guillermo Verdugo openly gave during the public comment section of an April 19 HESD board meeting at Heber School, when Verdugo alleged that his autistic 5-year-old child and now former HESD student was slapped on four different occasions by his former Kindergarten teacher. The letter was also in response to subsequent parent comments on social media, including a public protest by concerned parents in front of HESD’s Dogwood Elementary on April 27, as previously reported in this newspaper.
In addition, the HESD met in a Special Board Meeting on Monday, May 1, where the board voted unanimously “to reject the claim of damages filed by Guillermo Verdugo, Nelida Diaz Verdugo, and KBD, a minor, made against the Heber Elementary School District,” Superintendent Cruz reported on Monday evening after the board returned from closed session.
Both during the special meeting and in the superintendent’s letter to the HESD community, the administration and a Heber Teachers Association representative denounced some of the facts presented in various local media outlets regarding the Verdugos’ accusations against the district.
“Reports in various local newspapers and on social media regarding this matter contain factually inaccurate information, including that the allegations were not investigated,” Cruz wrote in the May 3 letter.
IVP’s initial article on April 23 noted that Verdugo stated in his public comments that the first two alleged slap incidents were investigated by the district and the latter two alleged slaps were investigated by an outside source, as previously reported in IVP.
“I assure you that allegations against the staff member were thoroughly investigated, including an investigation by an experienced, outside investigator,” Cruz wrote in the May 3 letter. “These investigations included interviews of individuals and review of pertinent information and evidence.”
“I write to you today to share that our goal is to be as transparent as possible with you because we understand that there are concerns within the community,” the superintendent wrote. “While we understand the concern, we are limited in what we can share due to several state and federal student and employee privacy laws. What I can share is that the investigative evidence gathered did not substantiate the allegations of inappropriate or harmful conduct towards students.”
“We are privileged to serve your children and appreciate that you entrust us with their care at the school” Cruz wrote in closing. “Please know that there is nothing we take more seriously than your child’s safety.”
At the May 1 meeting, HESD board member Tony Sandoval was in lock-step with the district’s message.
After thanking parents for coming to the meeting and encouraging them to make it more commonplace to attend board meetings, “nevertheless, we know why you're here: it's because you've seen stuff – whether it’s on social media, the IV Press, Univision, The Desert Review, etcetera. One of the things you've seen is that the district had received a claim and has done nothing about it.”
“The things that you've seen, I'm just going to characterize as just factually inaccurate,” Sandoval said. “I can tell you today that any of those allegations have been thoroughly investigated by the district – as does any allegation that gets made – through our various management levels.”
“I will let you know that as a result of that investigation (it) has been determined through the evidence gathered that they don't prove the allegations of inappropriate or harmful conduct from a staff member to a student,” Sandoval said.
“We also want you to know that through these allegations and this investigation the school staff did follow all of the appropriate policies and procedures and they (have) been externally validated,” he said, “… but nevertheless, we know that those things are harmful and create a sense of distrust and concern.”
The Heber Teachers Association President, Elena Macias, also spoke on the matter on behalf of Heber teachers, with statements also in unison with the district’s point of view.
“When an accusation is made about a teacher, our district has an investigative process that they follow to determine the validity of an allegation. All accusations have been taken seriously, the facts of the matter have been investigated, and no evidence of wrongdoing was found,” Macias said at the meeting.
“A report of the findings was provided by the district to the parents,” Macias said. “After the report was released there have been many false statements made on social media, including the misidentification of the teacher in question, and this has led to incredible stress for our dedicated educators.”
“Heber and Dogwood teachers have worked hard for the students and parents in our community,” Macias said. “We are dedicated to the fair and respectful treatment of students, and allegations from anyone that paints a picture that is damaging to the reputation of our educators are deeply hurtful and disrespectful.”
“As a representative from the teacher's union I am imploring you – begging you – (that) before you make a public judgement about the character of one of our teachers, that community and the media should work hard to reach out to all parties involved in an issue before you take sides,” Macias said.
“What does that all mean,” Sandoval said in closing, “(it) means that we're committed to a school that is safe, and to the safety of our kids,” the board member said.
