HEBER – Heber Elementary School District (HESD) launched a new learning lab, the "Launch Pad," to help propel their students into their respective future careers.
The HESD held the grand opening of the Launch Pad during a school assembly at Heber School on Friday, March 17, with students, school representatives, project participants, and California State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella).
Located at Heber School, the Launch Pad is a student-driven learning lab to support career exploration and simulation, with the goal of guiding students towards their future careers.
“We are super excited for this opportunity that we have, "HESD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Patty Marcial said, " … so again, on behalf of Heber Elementary School District, we extend to all of you a heartfelt appreciation for joining us on this very special event.”
Designed specifically for seventh and eighth grade students, these students take a RIASEC Framework self-assessment that will match their interests in careers, said Lluvia Padilla, executive assistant for HESD in an email. It works to "provide a resource for parents and caregivers to get connected with the next step in their career."
The RIASEC Framework has six themes that are used to describe student’s interest and matches them with careers, according to the email. When the work environment matches their interest themes, they are more likely to perform better at work, achieve greater academic and career success.
The Launch Pad also gives the students the opportunity to learn about high school options and the programs they offer, exploring the programs of both Southwest and Central Union high Schools – the high schools which most Heber students attend. The Launch Pad shows course offerings by listing them on the walls of the center.
Additionally, the walls have a map of other institutions, listing which ones are located close to home, how to pay for post-secondary education, providing a foundation of understanding the different degrees and certificates which exist.
Designed by San Diego Workforce Partnership, the Launch Pad was also built with the support of Imperial County K-12 Strong Workforce Program, Imperial County Workforce and Development, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, and Garcia’s office.
"You have built something truly incredible here," Assemblymember Garcia said, "and it is my pleasure to give you this Certificate of Recognition for this amazing resource you have created."
