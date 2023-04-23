HEBER – "I have a five year old child with autism and he was slapped in the face by his Kindergarten teacher."
So started the public comments section of the latest Heber Elementary School District (HESD) meeting on Wednesday, April 19, in Heber, as concerned parent Guillermo Verdugo, of Heber, spoke to the HESD school board and superintendent regarding the plight for his allegedly abused child.
The public comments section of the board meeting was moved from its place on the agenda until after student and teacher “Recognitions,” – which included Social Studies Competition winners and Migrant Speech & Debate Winners – saw many less parents and one board member, Tony Sandoval, in attendance at the meeting after the Recognition portion.
Many parents left after a short stop in the meeting – call for a restroom break – was called for by HESD Superintendent Juan Cruz.
As public comments continued after the short recess, Verdugo publicly alleged that Cruz conducted an investigation regarding the alleged teacher “slap number one and slap number two” to his child, but Cruz did not find anything against the teacher in question.
Verdugo accused the superintendent of a long-time Imperial Valley cancer: ‘Compadrismo.’
“Thanks to social media, I found the teacher that slapped my kid and her family and Mr. Cruz and his family went on vacation together … so I put two and two together; that's why nothing happened to the teacher,” Verdugo alleged in public comments.
“Now slap number three and slap number four were investigated by an outside source, and the investigator said, 'I cannot talk about slap number one and slap number two because I was instructed that those were already investigated,'” Verdugo said.
Verdugo said an email from Cruz showed that three of the five HESD board members voted against investigating the first and second alleged slap incidents further, “and that's very discouraging, especially because you're all parents,” Verdugo told the board.
Verdugo laid into each board member, appealing to their parental natures, saying "What would you do if it was your kid?"
"How can somebody slap a kid four times y como nada (like it was nothing)," he asked in Spanish.
Verdugo also alleged that when he went to seek legal counsel that the counselor told him she could not take his case because they ‘already had another client with a case against that teacher,’ “so I know I’m not the only one, so stop pretending like I’m the only one,” he said.
Per meeting rules, the board could not respond to any items not specifically listed on the agenda at the meeting, but the Imperial Valley Press did reach out to Superintendent Cruz and each board member by email for an official comment from the Heber school district regarding the alleged incidents after the meeting.
“Heber Elementary School District is committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all our students, Superintendent Juan Cruz wrote in an email response. “We ensure allegation implicating student safety are thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed,” the email reads.
“With respect to this specific inquiry, state and federal law strictly limit school districts’ disclosure of personally identifiable student and personnel information,” Cruz wrote. “As such, we are generally unable to comment on inquiries regarding specific students or staff.”
HESD board President Pompeyo Tabarez Jr. also responded by email separately with a similar response.
“Since this is a legal matter involved a confidential student matter, personnel concern, and an ongoing investigation, HESD cannot comment on the issue,” Tabarez wrote. “It is important that we respect the privacy and confidentiality of our students and staff involved in such matters and to allow the appropriate administrative and legal processes to address accordingly.”
“I understand that Mr. Verdugo made public comments, but student privacy is protected by laws such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA),” the board president wrote. “Schools are obligated to protect the privacy of their students.”
“The district takes any parents concern seriously and has a process in place to investigate and address any concerns and complaints,” Tabarez wrote.
Interestingly, the student’s mother also said the family followed all of the district’s processes in reporting the incidents, with not much resulting from the district’s investigations, she said.
“A lot of people are going to probably say, ‘He's making it up.’ Well he's not, because he has different teachers and he only said, ‘I got slapped by that one teacher.’ He even remembers exactly what she was wearing each time she slapped him; he described it to us,” the mother said.
The mother said the couple reported it to the school’s principal, Imperial County Social Services Department, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly without much help from any of the entities.
“We voiced it, we sent emails and nothing was done,” she said. “The Sheriff’s Department at least gave us a (redacted) report, but it wasn’t the full report. The lady we talked to said they couldn’t give us the full report even though we were the ones who called for the investigation about our son.”
Though the couple did not name specific names, they said the teacher in question was their child’s original Kindergarten teacher for general education, not his special education teacher. The mother said even after the couple took their child out of the teacher-in-question’s class, she still managed to see him at the school and allegedly slap him on two other separate occasions.
“On top of that he was being bullied inside her class, for months” the mother said. “That part Mr. Juan Cruz did say he believed that part, but didn't believe that about the teacher slapping him.”
The mother alleged their autistic child was being bullied since August 2022 at the school. She said the first alleged slap incident from the teacher was on September 29, 2022 and the fourth and final alleged slap occurred on January 10, 2023.
The mother alleged the subsequent slaps – alleged slaps three and four – were done by the teacher in retaliation for the family reporting the first two alleged slap incidents to administration.
“It's very upsetting,” the mother said.
“There's a lot of shady stuff happening, and the Superintendent Mr. Cruz right there is behind it,” Verdugo said at the board meeting in a mild-mannered tone.
Margaret Sauza, Sure Helpline Crisis Center director, also gave public comment at the meeting after Verdugo.
Sauza said, as someone who helps people in crisis, other parents with children in the Heber Elementary School District have been coming to her with problems they are having with the district.
“I have talked to some of the people that are coming into this school and its been brought to my attention … so I strongly suggest to all of you to please make sure that things are happening the way that they are supposed to be happening because I don't think you want the state here, and I think the state is gonna come,” Sauza told the board, superintendent and those gathered.
“And I'm also very surprised that the awards were given before the comments ... I guess every board is different, but I thought that the (other) parents should have been here when this thing came out,” she said.
“So far, what I have seen and have heard is not kosher, it's not right,” Sauza said, “so I didn't want to leave without letting you know.”
“Thank you very much for your time and I hope that you get your act together,” she said. “It's very important that you do.”
