A group of parents and activists held a protest outside Heber's Dogwood Elementary School on Thursday, April 27, after local education authorities refused to investigate an alleged case of abuse by a teacher against a Kindergarten student with autism. ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ PHOTOS
Heber parents protest treatment of autistic child, board inaction
- ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ Adelante Valle Editor
