Heber Public Utility District hires Madeline Dessert Martinez as General Manager

The Heber Public Utility District welcomes Ms. Madeline Dessert as their new General Manager.
According to a press release, Madeline comes to the Heber Public Utility District from the County of Imperial Area Agency on Aging and has a strong background in public service. Ms. Dessert brings experience in financial management, grant management, and managing both public and private entities to her new role.
Ms. Dessert holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics from the University of San Francisco, as well as a paralegal certificate in General Litigation from the University of San Diego, the press release states. Madeline Dessert Martinez was born and raised in the Imperial Valley and lives locally with her husband and two children.
“I am honored to have been selected as the new General Manager of the Heber Public Utility District and look forward to humbly service the community of Heber,” she said in the release.
