Hey Government: Don't mess with the Vets!

On November 25, 1966 I turned 19 years old and volunteered to serve my country in the United States Air Force. After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, I was assigned to the 776 Air Force Radar Station in Point Arena, California for two years. In 1969, my orders transferred me to Aiken Air Force Radar Station in South Carolina. Right away I volunteered to serve in Vietnam but my request was denied.
I had many racial and prejudice issues during my tour. Three stand out: I was once told to leave a lake because I was going to “dirty the water.” At a steakhouse restaurant, I was denied service. Finally, a clothing store where I had to pay for the clothes but was not allowed to try them on beforehand. This all happened in Aiken, South Carolina. This was the sign of the times, but I would do it all over again to serve my country, which I love. Overall, I met a lot of nice folks in Aiken.
It is estimated that out of 100% of veterans that apply for medical, mental or depression assistance, only 16%-20% get forwarded for consideration. We’re a country that gives asylum to people in need; why can't America give compensation to veterans in need. Out of 333 million Americans, less than 1% serve their country. It is easier for the general public to receive public assistance than it is for a veteran to receive even 20% assistance. I have friends who saw combat in Vietnam; they came home mentally and physically unstable, and still have not received any compensation.
I was employed by the Probation Department for 35 years, where I encountered many Vietnam-era veterans hooked on drugs. I had 10 probation cases who were veterans; they have all died. I have been told by their survivors, “Ramos, why should I apply if the VA doesn’t do anything for us?” I would go out on a limb in professing my disgust on how I feel about veteran benefits. To our government: “(DON’T F*** WITH) LOS VETERANOS!” We don’t need sympathy or flowers at our funeral … we need respect and action. A sign outside the Veterans Affairs office in El Centro reads “Veteran benefits are life and beyond,” I wish our government would live up to this motto. My concerns do not reflect on the wonderful people who work for our local VA office or elsewhere, for they are some of the kindest people I have ever met. The problem is not them, it is the VA policies, procedures and Congress.
After many years, veterans are still seeking to get their cases resolved. All this is because of lost records, files that were misplaced or burned at no fault of their own. The VA has a 30-day time frame in which the veteran must respond to their caseworker, and if not the case is dropped and veterans must reapply. America needs to tell President Biden that the level of attention to Veterans is unfair, inconsiderate and shameful. Congress should be obligated to pass a law where veterans applying for disability benefits must have their cases resolved within one year. Otherwise, they should get full compensation. Benefit cases should continue to process and be awarded to the veterans surviving family.
Some of us joined the service in 1966. Some friends went in before this date, and almost 60 years later their cases with the VA are still hanging. A lot of us are 75-80 years old. I invite President Biden to meet with me and other veterans to discuss these problems and the deportation of other veterans.
I would like to personally thank Mike Kelley, Supervisor District 3, for allowing me to express my freedom of speech and press opinions on the board during County board meetings.
I graduated from Calexico High School in 1966 with America’s Hero, Kiki Camarena. Kiki not only served in the Marine Corps but died in the line of duty as a DEA Agent. Although he is not here with us physically, his spirit in heaven lives on with us.
This Memorial Day letter is dedicated to Kiki, his family and all veterans – past, present and future. Let us never forget those who gave their life for their country, America the Beautiful. Ultimately, we are all veteran U.S. soldiers with families — not toy soldiers you can play with!
Sincerely,
Antonio V. Ramos, wife Shiela, and family
Antonio “Tony” Ramos is a local military veteran of the Imperial Valley, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970.
