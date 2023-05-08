BRAWLEY – Hidalgo Society Inc. held its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 6, at Hidalgo Hall in Brawley.
The event featured a cornhole tournament, live entertainment by a DJ and Mariachi Acero del Valle, food, and the ceremonial crowning of the group's Cinco de Mayo royalty.
The Hidalgo Society's Cinco de Mayo Court for 2023 are Queen Dominique Torrez, Princesses Mary Liz Campos and Izalyn Suarez, and Junior Queen Dazzlyn Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.