IMPERIAL VALLEY – During holy week churches around the Valley in different Christian denominations celebrate and commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, hailed as the messiah some 2,000 years ago by people who both believed and some who witnessed and passed on the oral stories of what they witnessed to those who wrote down their accounts, known as “Gospels,” and subsequent letters, known was the “New Testament,” or “Christians scriptures,” in the holy bible. This mix of historical and faith accounts are still in existence today, which Christians and Catholics use as their whole or a partial piece of their basis of faith in, whom they believe in Jesus, called the Christ, or the holy “anointed one of God.”
During “Holy Week,” that is the week leading up to the Church feast of Easter, the day Christians commemorate and celebrate as the resurrection from the dead of Jesus of Nazareth, pastors in some of the largest Christian/Catholic church congregations in the Imperial Valley gave their insights on the Easter holiday.
For Senior Pastor Chris Nunn of Christ Community Church (CCC)’s El Centro campus – a church with campuses in El Centro, Brawley and Calexico which shepherds about 1,200 congregates between the three churches, including a Spanish language ministry; 750 of which worship in El Centro – Easter “is evidence that (Jesus) was able to defeat sin and death, and it gives us the opportunity to enter into new life that is only found in Christ.”
“Easter is the fulfillment of biblical prophecy in that God sent his son Jesus to die on a cross for the sins of the world, but also to raise from the dead,” Nunn said on “Holy Thursday,” April 6, in an interview with IVP.
“So Easter is important because it’s the culmination of history and God's expression of grace and hope offered through Jesus,” Nunn said. “I think it’s important that people have an innate understanding that something special happened on resurrection Sunday, and because of this that they're drawn to come and connect spiritually for the Christ that died for their sins.”
“It's always important but I think it’s more important and special on this day, this season, as it’s when salvation was purchased,” he said.
“Holy Week is the most important week of the year, by far, and the resurrection of Jesus is the most important thing in history, by far,” CCC Brawley campus Pastor Sean Arviso said on Thursday.
“There's a hard argument that this is actually grounded in reality ... it's a historical reality, he really rose from the dead and people saw him,” Arviso said.
“There's a reason our entire timeline – B.C. and A.D., Anno Domini which means “in the year of our Lord” – are tied to Jesus ... it's because Jesus rose from the dead. His resurrection changes everything, not just on a global level but on your level as well. He changed the world, yes, but he's also changing it by changing one person at a time,” he said. “Who cares if Jesus was even born and died, but if he didn't rise from the dead, what does it matter?”
“So if Holy Week is the most important week of the year and the resurrection is the most important event in history, then that means that Resurrection Sunday is not about bunnies laying colored chicken eggs; it's about the risen King who came in the flesh and died on the cross and rose for us three days later,” Arviso said.
“You don't need money or chocolate or anything in order to celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” Our Lady of the Valley Associate Pastor, the Reverend Ed Horning, said in an interview on Good Friday. “The way that Catholic-Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus is by going to the mass, participating actively in the mass, and renewing their Baptismal promises by renouncing sin and renouncing Satan and professing faith in God.”
“According to our faith there's no commercialization of the holiday,” Horning said, “so the commercialization of Easter and Christmas is not about religious prescript, that's just people perhaps taking matters into their own hands,” he said.
Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) – the two Catholic church campuses in El Centro of St. Mary Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe El Centro united as one parish in their Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego – has an average of 2,700 parishioners worship at its churches on any given weekend, OLOV Pastor the Reverend Mark Edney said.
The Rev. Edney said about 1,500 more believers attend the Our Lady of the Valley churches on Easter Sunday.
Like Arviso, Edney said the resurrection of Jesus is more than an event that happens then but should be happening now, in people individually, as well as being commemorated by the masses during worship services.
“We're not celebrating an event that happened 2000 some years ago; we're celebrating an event that has to happen on each one of us,” Edney said.
“Part of (Easter) is that we have to confront the big lie: That we live our daily lives as if we're not going to die (someday),” he said. “The resurrection helps us to face our mortality; to live in accordance with the way God wants us to live so we don't have to fear our mortality but hope for eternal life through Jesus Christ.”
“The difference for Catholics is that they will have celebrated the “Holy Triduum:” Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil (which occurs Saturday evening/on midnight Easter Sunday),” Edney said.
Catholic worship services, more commonly known as “mass,” different signature events happen within the three celebrations of Triduum in addition to their normal liturgical occurrences within the mass: the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday and incense used more liberally during the consecration of the Holy Eucharist, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus and his apostles; the veneration of the cross on Good Friday services; and a variety of instances on the Easter Vigil mass, including the welcoming of new Catholics with the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and First Holy Communion.
“The Easter Vigil: it is after dark, it's the mother liturgy of all liturgies, the mass of all masses,” Edney said. “The readings take us through the whole history of salvation as told in the scriptures from Genesis onward. It begins in the dark with the lighting of the Easter candle, representing that the people who walked in the darkness of sin have seen a great light, that is, Jesus Christ.”
“I can only say that my conversion to Catholicism came about because of attending a midnight mass at Christmas,” the Rev. Edney said. “I had never witnessed anything to beautiful and so moving to the soul previously.”
“(The mass/liturgy) draws you into it; it raises you up to something higher,” he said. “It's a whole body experience that touches all the sense and yet doesn't leave you there but raises you on high, raises us up as a people who gather around the Lord's altar as one people of God.”
Christ Community Church also expects to see more worshipping on Easter Sunday, about 600 more, Chris Nunn said.
Nunn attributes these larger Easter Sunday attendance numbers to people’s interest in church-going and Jesus during the Easter season as a form of “spiritual awareness,” he said.
“As much as they might have an inkling or longing in their spirit to connect with the Lord, the main reason Jesus came is to (die for their sins and bring them salvation),” Nunn said, “so there's really no better time to reconnect themselves spiritually than during this season of high spiritual awareness.”
“The part of us that is eternal is the spirit, and our spirit has a longing to connect with our Creator,” Nunn said. “Because there is already this innate desire to connect with their Creator spiritually, maybe their receptors are up a little more to want to connect during this season with Christ.”
All of the pastors interviewed encouraged people interested in going to church during the Easter season to give it a try, without trepidation.
“To the unbeliever or someone who hasn't given church a shot or hasn't tried it in a long time I would just say this to them face to face as a friend: Give God a shot,” Arviso said. “Give him a chance to change your life. Give him a chance to show how glorious He is, to show you how much He loves you, how much He can change you.”
“(I’d tell those interested) not to be anxious about coming to the church, not to be afraid or worried, but rather know that the community and the Lord will be waiting for you, for those who might have doubts or might not feel accepted,” Rev. Horning said. “(I'd tell them) to take that step and experience God's love and His mercy.”
“Take that step of faith, get out of bed – you're probably just watching Netflix anyway,” Arviso chuckled. “Get to church and give Him a chance to change your life, and you will never regret it.”
“We love you and we look forward to serving you real soon,” Arviso said.
Easter Sunday service times for CCC and OLOV can be found on their websites at ccciv.org and olvelcentro.org, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.