The CIF-San Diego Section's Southeastern Conference comprising of the eight Imperial Valley high schools and Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe will hold its customary athletic-year opening meeting this week.
“We usually start every year with a breakfast and the CIF Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner attend, along with representatives from all the conference schools,” Southeastern Conference president Joe Evangelist said.
And while the agenda will include many items that are standard to begin any sports year, it will be something beyond business as usual as the conference needs to address what has become a critical issue for the 2022-23 athletic year.
That issue is the lack of officials generally, and specifically for this fall, a continuing lack of football referees.
“It's not just us here locally, it’s the San Diego Section… it's nationwide,” Imperial Valley Football Officials Association president John Seamen said. ”We do have a few of our newer officials with some experience and hopefully we can get all of them into the carnival scrimmages and try to get them ready for at least some level of games.”
According to Seamen, the impact begins next Friday night with the start of pre-season football games when four schools, Brawley, Holtville, Palo Verde and Vincent Memorial have home games scheduled.
“At one time we had five five-man crews and now we are down to three … we currently only have 18 varsity-rated officials,” Seaman said.
“Theoretically we could go back to four-man crews but the games are so much quicker now, especially on the varsity level that trying that would be unfair to the teams ...it's all about being fair to the players and coaches.”
A look at the current football schedules published by the schools for the remainder of the season shows that only two weeks where there are only three home games scheduled to be played locally with the remainder having four or more games.
That creates a situation that Evangelist and the Southeastern Conference know they must meet head-on.
“We also will have Alan Phillips (IVFOA Assigner) and John Seaman from the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association at the meeting,” Evangelist said. “And one of the issues is which schools are going to move their games to either a Thursday or Saturday night.”
In recent seasons all Valley teams have moved either a home or away game and it has become, for athletic administrators, just another decision that schools have to make.
“This is the third year we've had to do this and everybody cooperates and has worked with moving games,” Evangelist said. “We have to do the same thing in San Diego, so some of those games will be moving.”
While the IVFOA could potentially make the decision on what teams move to another day to play, they would prefer the conference teams make the call.
“We would like the AD's and the schools to make the decisions on who will play on what day … if we are put into that situation to decide, we will literally put the names in a hat,” Seaman said.
According to Evangelist, who prior to becoming Southeastern Conference president, had a long career as a high school football coach, athletic director and principal, everyone at the meeting will be up to the task of making the best of the situation.
“We don't have an issue with it,” Evangelist said. “We'd all love Friday nights …but it's now just become another task we as a conference have to do …it’s a fact of life and we are not going to put non-varsity rated officials on varsity games.”
