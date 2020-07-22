High school sports fraught with new challenges

BRAWLEY -- Imperial Valley high school athletic directors will be meeting here Tuesday at 9 a.m. with CIF-San Diego Section Commissioner Joe Heinz to discuss plans for the 2020-21 high school sports season.
Under discussion will be how to schedule, prepare for and execute a high school sports season in the middle of a global pandemic. No two season are alike, of course, but this one figures to be REALLY different.
For starters, the football season in Imperial Valley tentatively will begin with practices on Dec. 14 and the games kicking off Jan. 8. Teams will play a full 10-game schedule with no bye week. The regular season would wrap up in March, and the sectional and state championships would be decided in April.
The volleyball, cross country and competitive cheer seasons would also be moved to winter months, with the championships being decided in March and April.
Things get really interesting for winter and spring sports, whose seasons will be held simultaneously before finishing up as late as June. Aside from the fact it will mean some kids may be playing after school lets out, it will also mean coaches will have to share some kids between two sports, as it’s not uncommon kids who play basketball, for instance, to also play baseball or softball, or run track.
It’s also possible coaches will be sharing players with off-campus teams. Students also will be granted an exemption this year to CIF bylaws that will allow them to participate on an outside team, such as a travel team, while they are participating on their high school team.
“It’s going to be complicated,” said Imperial High School Athletic Director Victor Cruz, who nevertheless described himself as “optimistic.”
The number of challenges involved in pulling the season off are unprecedented. For instance, Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer observed, most Imperial Valley football programs typical schedule two or more non-conference games with schools from Yuma.
Because it’s unlikely Yuma’s sports schedule will align with the Valley’s this year, those games will have to be replaced. The most likely alternative will be to turn to San Diego area competition, but that isn’t guaranteed, either, given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and availability issues.
It’s very possible, Brewer said, that some Valley teams might find it necessary to schedule each other more than once.
There are also the matters of what special equipment, such as face guards, might be necessary and how to keep everything as safe and sanitary as possible among dozens of sweaty young men and women.
It’s very likely that football and other fall sports, at least, will be played in empty venues, Brewer said. This is a particularly major dilemma for a crowd-driven sport like football, whose gate receipts and concessions represent a major revenue source for athletic department.
Brewer said Brawley will explore alternatives such as pay-per-view streaming of games.
Sharing players is no cinch, either, especially if and when events are scheduled for the same time.
And then there’s the matter of whether some kids will play at all. Brewer said he has already heard concerns from some families, and there is an expectation some players will sit this one out.
He assured there will be no negative repercussions for those kids in terms of their ability to participate in the future.
All of this is contingent on the state of California allowing Imperial County to move into Stage 3 of its recovery plan. Earlier in July, the county was pushed back to Stage 1, and its positive test number remain problematic.
Nevertheless, Brewer considers overcoming the challenges “very doable.”
“We’ll find a way,” he said.
