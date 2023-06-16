CALEXICO – Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters gathered in broad daylight on the streets of Calexico City Hall on Thursday, June 15 in celebration of the first official Pride flag raising to happen within Imperial County, in Calexico.
Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña, an outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, contextualized the historic act of progress in a speech spotlighting the sobering realities of gay and transgender individuals in America, stating before 1969, many if not all of those present could have been legally arrested for being seen in public.
Ureña called attendees “brave” for showing support for the LGBTQ+ community in such visible way given rising tensions glaringly evident in an age of dangerously polarizing social discourse.
Member of the LGBTQ+ community, Natalia Lozano, sang the U.S. national anthem.
Marilyn Cazares, a 22 year-old transgender woman who died of a dehumanizing hate crime in July of 2020 in Brawley, was honored by Mayor Ureña with a spiritually inclusive moment of silence for whom he called “nuestra hermana.”
“For all those who have lost their lives trying to be themselves, and trying to live freely in this country,” said Ureña in dedication.
As attendees bowed their heads in silence, birds sang in the trees near the flagpole.
Several speakers acknowledged the 1969 Stonewall riots of New York, which marked clear and sustained pushback from the LGBTQ+ community against targeted police brutality and set forth in motion generations of queer activism. Others paid homage to the plight of American military personnel who had to live in hiding and suffer erasure underneath the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” mandate of old. They too fought and died for the same rights American citizens of all orientations still enjoy, Ureña said.
Unaffiliated community member and gay man, Juan Valencia, dedicated the historic moment to some of the LGBTQ+ community’s most vulnerable – transgender individuals.
He emphasized the “legislative horrors” occurring on national and local levels, and appealed to a civil approach rooted in love and mutual understanding. According to Valencia, to meaningfully hate someone one must first know them.
“They’ve never held a meaningful conversation with any of us in the LGBTQ+ community,” Valencia said. “They don’t know our struggles, they don’t know our plight in life, what we truly want. They don’t know us as people, so instead they hate the idea of us.”
Valencia stressed the importance of non-neutrality in matters of human rights, referencing the 4-1 vote of the then-proposed Pride flag ceremony, during which Calexico City Councilmember Camilo Garcia had abstained.
As the Pride flag was raised alongside and just below national and state flags, a lone female and regular protestor was detained and arrested for a brief disturbance involving profanity and confrontational behavior toward Ureña after the Pride flag was hoisted. The protestor spoke back to Mayor Urena’s mother, who was present at the ceremony, although police were able to quickly manage the public disturbance. According to video of the incident, no one was harmed.
“This flag is a statement that the time to be afraid and hidden is finally over, and it is now finally time for Calexico to join the rest of the world in that resounding message: we exist and we have a right to do so,” Valencia said of the show of support by the locals and some city officials gathered.
Encompassing the overall message, Lozano performed an LGBTQ+ friendly rendition of Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” to conclude the ceremony.
