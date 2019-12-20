Holiday season stokes local generosity

EL CENTRO — The holiday season continued to prompt acts of generosity on Thursday that were aimed at benefitting some of the community’s less fortunate members.
In keeping with their yearly tradition, the county Probation Department hosted their 26th annual Conrad Harrison Bike Giveaway at the agency’s office here.
This year, 120 bicycles were provided to children from throughout the Valley, which represented the greatest number of bicycles ever given away as part of the event.
The event was made possible thanks to the generosity of all of the law enforcement agencies that operate locally, said Ken Phillips, Centinela State Prison community resource manager.
The facility’s inmates, as well as local service groups, also contributed toward the effort by raising funds that were then used to help purchase the bicycles.
“This is the most (bikes) we’ve ever provided,” Phillips said. “Our partners have really assisted us very, very greatly.”
As in years past, participating children were treated to a meal, which this year included nachos, hot dogs and chili dogs. Every kid who took home a bicycle also received a helmet and had their bicycle registered with the El Centro Police Department.
Participating children also walked away with a new free book this year, courtesy of the Imperial County Free Library.
The event is named after the former El Centro Parks and Recreation director who had refurbishing used and unclaimed bicycles for local kids in need about 40 years ago. To help kick off the event, Santa rode in astride a Harley on Thursday, to the delight of the children.
Across town, second-grade Ballington Academy students invited representatives of Spread the Love Charity onto their campus to retrieve bags the students created and filled with useful items for the charity’s homeless clients.
The effort was part of the charter school’s community reach program, which emphasizes such community outreach initiatives, said teacher Frances Barraza.
Several students also read aloud their classroom assignment that had asked them to share their thoughts about homelessness and the importance of charity.
The students’ essays were well-received by Maricella Moreno, Spread the Love Charity vice president.
Moreno also told the students that she was deeply impressed that one of them had remembered that 90 percent of the charity’s clientele are men, as she had instructed them during a prior visit.
As part of the effort, the second-graders had converted old T-shirts into cloth bags and filled them with toiletries and other items. They even adorned the T-shirts with colorful personalized drawings.
Some students even assured Moreno that she could expect them to one day volunteer as soon as they became of age.
The kind gestures were not lost on Moreno, who praised the students for their efforts and generosity, including those of their parents, who also unexpectedly contributed additional canned food and clothing.
“You guys may think that this is nothing, but it means a lot,” Moreno said.
