Friday night the Holtville Junior All-Stars remained undefeated in the Little League District 22 Junior All-Star Tournament winning 14-2 over the Imperial All-Stars at Holtville High.
The victory advances the Holtville Juniors (13 & 14 years old) to the first of possibly two championship games in the double-elimination D-22 Junior All-Star tournament.
The Holtville Juniors will host the winner of Saturday night’s consolation bracket game in the first championship game Sunday night at Birger Field at Holtville High School at 7:00 p.m.
Playing in the consolation bracket on Saturday at Sunflower Park were the El Centro Junior All-Stars, who squeezed past the Brawley All-Stars 3-2, and the Imperial All-Stars.
Friday’s winner-bracket game saw Holtville get a strong five-inning complete-game pitching performance from Nehmiah Gutierrez who struck out three.
Gutierrez, who had pitched in prior games, threw 77 pitches against Imperial meaning he is ineligible to pitch again for the remainder of the D-22 Junior All-Star tournament as per Little League pitch-count rules.
For the Holtville All-Stars, Luke Chambers collected three hits and drove in three runs, Gutierrez drove in a run and Davian Ambrocio had a double and single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ayden Avila who also singled in the game.
Pitching was not the problem for the Imperial All-Stars whose pitchers included starter Shawn Scheffler, reliever Joe Chairez, Jr., and Jacob Salgado who closed out the game.
“Our pitching was fine … we are a defensive-oriented team and it worked against us as we were not making the routine plays,” Imperial All-Star manager Joe Chairez, Sr. said. “So we fell behind early in the game 5-0 and it’s tough to come back from that at this level.”
Friday night at Sunflower Park in El Centro, the El Centro Junior All-Stars scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 3-2 victory eliminating the Brawley All-Stars from the tournament.
In a game featuring strong pitching, El Centro All-Star Ricardo Miranda pitched the first five innings striking out five before giving way to Freddy Terrazas who struck out four over the final two innings.
Brawley starter Adam Duran pitched into the fifth inning on an efficient 75 pitches and gave up two runs while reliever CJ Retutal went two innings, surrendering the winning run.
“Our pitching and our defense were good but our hitting went cold and we left too many runners on base,” Brawley All-Star manager Aaron Tuck said. “It was just a tough game, we had a couple of close games in the tournament.”
For the El Centro All-Stars, Terrazas went three-for-four at the plate and Gael Chavez had the walk-off single to drive in the winning run.
Daily updates of the District 22 Junior All-Star tournament can be found on the IVPress Sports page on Facebook including scores and game schedules as well as tournament coverage in our print edition.
