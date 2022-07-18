Beginning last Friday at the Spring Valley Little League in southeastern San Diego County, the District 22 All-Star champion Holtville Junior All-Stars and the Calexico 12U All-Stars began the Section 7 Little League All-Star tournaments.
On Friday, the Holtville Junior All-Stars (12-14 years) fell behind early to the Park View All-Stars from District 42, losing their first game by a score of 16-1.
The Holtville Juniors All-Stars fell behind early as Park View banged out a total of twelve hits and did not give Holtville any help playing error-less baseball.
Bryce Denton took the loss for the Holtville Junior’s while Braxton Buscaglia went one-for-one at the plate to lead Holtville in hitting.
On Saturday, the Holtville Junior All-Stars of coach Luis Avila bounced back in the Section 7 All-Star tournament playing in the consolation bracket game of the double-elimination tournament and defeating the Spring Valley Little League All-Stars by a 12-4 score.
Against District 66’s host Spring Valley, Holtville grabbed an early lead behind run-scoring singles by Luke Chambers in the first inning and another by Ayden Avila in the second inning.
Spring Valley tied the game in the top of the second inning, 2-2, but Holtville exploded for three runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Avila had a single to lead off the inning and scored to ignite the rally and Holtville’s Denton, Buscaglia and Davian Rodriguez all drove in runs.
Holtville hitters combined for fifteen hits with Chambers and Avila collecting three each while Rodriguez, Buscaglia and Nehemiah Gutierrez had two hits each.
Chambers was the winning pitcher and the Holtville All-Star had a combined nine stolen bases.
The Calexico 12U All-Stars (10-12 years) opened their Little League Section 7 All-Star tournament with a stellar pitching performance by Leo Montes who surrendered just one run in the fifth inning.
Montes struck-out seven batters at District 41’s Lakeside National All-Star, losing an epic pitcher’s duel 1-0.
Unfortunately, the Calexico All-Stars under manager, Ernesto Chong, got just one base hit by Dominik Rivera.
The Yuma 10U All-Stars are also representing District 22 in Section 7 All-Star tournament action at the Fletcher Hills Little League in El Cajon.
The Yuma U-10’s opened on Saturday, losing their game to District 42’s Chula Vista American by a score of 18-0.
Sunday in the double-elimination Section 7 All-Star tournaments, both the Holtville Junior and Calexico 12U All-Star teams found themselves playing in the consolation bracket in Spring Valley.
The Calexico All-Stars were slated to play the host District 66 Spring Valley LL while the Holtville Junior All-Stars found themselves in the Section 7 consolation-championship game against West Hills LL from District 41.
The Yuma All-Stars were also in consolation-bracket action on Sunday against the Las Palmas 10U All-Stars from District 66.
Scores and game schedules for the Little League District 22 champions participating in Section 7 All-Star tournaments can be found online at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook as well as in print editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.