HOLTVILLE – Holtville’s Carrot Festival continued into Saturday, February, with the Carrot Parade being held at 10 a.m. through the streets of Holtville. The theme this year was “Carrotopia” and “Where Anybunny Can Be Anything.” The parade featured school children, bands, floats, antique cars and tractors, equestrians, Citizen of the Year for 2022, 2023 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess, Junior Princess and Carrot Royalty Court. The parade route was west on Fifth Street from Maple to Cedar avenues. Key ideas of this year’s theme were "believing in your dreams, embracing ethnic diversity, community harmony, and believing that through hard work, one can achieve their goals and be who you aspire to be." The "Carrotopia" theme is inspired by the Disney movie "Zootopia."
Holtville Carrot Parade comes out in full force
- By SHARON BURNS Special to this Newspaper
