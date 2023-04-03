HOLTVILLE – The Future Farmers of America of Holtville High School, or Holtville FFA for short, continued their win streak at the 95th Annual FFA State Conference in Ontario, California from March 16 – 19.
Not only has the school taken an average of 20 to 25 students to the conference each year over the last seven years, but multiple Holtville FFA students have walked across the stage, receiving state honors in the conference’s various categories, Holtville FFA advisor Lindsay Cox said in an interview on March 28.
This year, Holtville FFA took 48 students to the State Conference in Ontario, the most the school has ever taken to participate, she said. According to Cox, of those 48: 18 students were recognized as agri-science finalists with about six winning, one was a state proficiency finalist, one was elected a state officer candidate, two were elected region officers, two were elected state delegates, and 25 were part of the event’s “Courtesy Corps,” which help run the event.
The about six students who won in the Agri-Science Fair (which occurred at the state conference) will venture to the National FFA Conference in October later this year to compete on a national stage, Cox said.
In addition, five qualified in public speaking for state over the last weekend in March during the regional public speaking competition, “so we’re gonna keep pushing forward and see if any of them can move on (to nationals) from there,” Cox said.
Cox, and this year’s FFA State STAR Reporter, sophomore Valeria Velarde of Holtville FFA, said Holtville students seeing other Holtville students walk across the FFA State Conference’s stage and receive awards or recognition inspires others students at Holtville to want to do the same in the future,
“It’s kind of this idea that success breeds success, and they’re getting motivated to succeed,” Cox said. “They’re either able to see the personal growth or the professional growth that they can achieve through the FFA organization.”
“They get to see these other kids walk across the stage and they start to set these goals (like), ‘Oh, I’ll figure out how to get there too,’” Cox said.
When asked to what does Holtville FFA attribute the successes at the FFA State Conference over the past years, Cox said it is a mix of students putting in hard work, taking on the peer-to-peer mentoring program where older students mentor younger students, and community involvement and support from the Holtville community.
Over the last weekend in March, Velarde also qualified in the FFA’s first-ever “Spanish Creed” public speaking competition, where students recite the FFA belief statement in Spanish using public speaking mannerisms, and answer judge’s questions after the recitation.
“It’s the first time a contest has been open for it so training for it has been hard since our ag advisors don’t know Spanish,” Velarde said, which made Cox chuckle.
Velarde was a region winner for “Spanish Creed” at the FFA public speaking competition, held California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, on March 24, the duo said, qualifying her for the upcoming state competition in public speaking. She also won the Southern Region STAR Webpage award for web design.
“It’s an only us thing,” the sophomore STAR Reporter said of the Spanish-only competition, “but we’ve been doing really good.”
In addition, Holtville High School Principal Anthony Arevalo was the Southern Region finalists for the State STAR Administrator award, also receiving the state winner title, according to Velarde’s report.
“It’s a really inspiring and motivating conference for a lot of these kids,” Cox said.
