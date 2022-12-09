HOLTVILLE – With Holtville City Council’s incumbent Michael Goodsell’s reelection, Goodsell said he plans to continue to focus on finishing ongoing projects and developing housing for the city of Holtville in the upcoming year.
In the General Election of Nov. 8, Goodsell won the seat with a whooping 42.48% of the vote, equivalent to 766 votes of the total 1,184 votes recorded out of a possible 2,846 for the Holtville race, according to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters Official Final Results.
Since the Holtville City Council had two seats available, Goodsell will be joined by John Munger, who received 357 votes (19.80%) of the votes, with Munger narrowly beating out Ross Daniels by three votes, and Stacy Britschgi by 31 votes.
“I really am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving,” Goodsell said during a phone interview with the Imperial Valley Press on Friday, December 8. “… this seems like an affirmation that we’re doing some things right, and I appreciate the support that the vote indicates I received,” he said.
Goodsell is a twelve-year veteran on the Holtville City Council, having originally been voted in 2010, as well as being Holtville High School’s English Teacher.
Moving forward, Goodsell said he wants to focus on completing the projects which the city has already began, particularly that of enclosing the Pear Canal along Ninth Street.
This project with see the Pear Canal – which currently sits open with no fencing – enclosed from Olive Avenue to Melon Road, which will then allow Ninth Street to be widened.
Goodsell also said he wants to focus on developing new housing for Holtville and its residents so the city can continue to grow.
To reach that goal, Goodsell said the most important thing he has learned in his previous terms is how to work with others to achieve a more positive end-goal.
“I like the others on the council,” Goodsell said. “They’re easy to work with and even when we disagree, we find a way to agree.”
While Munger couldn’t be reached for comment for this article, Munger did provide an introduction of himself during the Holtville Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum on Oct. 20.
Munger said he originally came to the Imperial Valley through the Navy’s Blue Angels in 1994, when he met and eventually married his wife, daughter of Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo, Teresa.
While Munger originally retired from the Navy, he was reenlisted into the U.S. Army after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
He was able to retire in 2006, when he, his wife and their three children moved to Holtville. Munger later began working for Calipatria State Prison, where he has stayed for the last 16 years, now serving as the prison’s Health Care Executive.
