HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School volleyball players, alumni and coaches are showing local kids the fundamental of volleyball during a three-day camp, which began Monday and concludes today.
The camp, which is being held from 9 a.m. to noon inside the HHS gym, is open to boys and girls from 5 to 14 of any skill level. The registration fee was $50.
The 79 camp-goers were able to learn from four-year HHS head volleyball coach Chelsey Strahm, who led the program to a CIF-San Diego Section championship in 2019.
Current players, such as Hope Jessee, Orian Anderson and Kalli Strahm, as well as alumni, such as 2021 graduate Litzy Velarde, ran group drills, which showed kids how to pass, set, hit, serve and block.
One of the camp’s aims is to encourage kids to take up the sport.
