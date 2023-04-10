HOLTVILLE – On Tuesday, April 4 a set of skillful employees visited Holtville High School to present their life in the daily workspace for a Career Day presentation at the school.
There were presenters from many different type of work places, which were mainly diverse. These presenters were: Jose Castillo with IID Telecommunications, Holtville Fire Department Chief Alex Silva along with a trio of others representing the fire department, Officer Arturo Platero of the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, Martin Zavala and Eduardo Mejorado of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Officer and Coroners Department, artist Bernardo Olmedo, Correctional Sergeant Ramses Duarte and Correctional Counselor Devon Gray, Imperial County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Rodrigo Valdez, Orlando Espino, and Stephanie Valencia along with UnderSheriff Robert Benavidez, electrician Tafoya Figueroa, Rick Gonzalez and Isaac Elizarraz of the U.S. Marines, air conditioning business owner Erik Hanson, nurse Director Brooke Plourd, Gilbert Harrison, City Planner Angel Hernandez, U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agents Skylar Byram, Jose Enriquez and Luis de la Rosa, Stephan Lobstein, nurse Estela Gonzalez, nursing school representative Mykell Johnston, pizzeria business rep George McClure, civil engineer Grecia Meza, doctor Arlene Palomera, Homeland Security Investigations Agents Justin Buscglia and John Campos, loan officers Rodrigo Ponce and Marlena Rascon, Imperial County Probations Officers Michelle Garcia, Claudia Reyna, and Lorena Martinez, surgical technician Sandra Quintero and Jennifer Ortega, mechanel manager Jesus Rubio, Saul Gomez, Carlos Martinez and Ric Ambrocio, Schaffner Dairy rep Chase Schaffner, Imperial Valley College Dean of Economic & Workforce Development Efrain Silva, mortgage advisor Daniel Torres, hospice nurse Christina Toten, performance mechanical contractor Jason Turner, esthetician Raven Wickline, agricultural business owner Jack Vessey, and welder Aleyza Woolfolk.
Holtville High School (HHS) Principal, Anthony Arevalo, and HHS counselor and Career Day Coordinator, Melissa Palacios, were interviewed regarding how the hosting of this career day was brought upon.
How did you choose the employees to
present today?
“Our main goal was to bring past alumni’s from Holtville High School so that our kids could feel more familiarized with those presenters,” Palacios said. “This was so that they could see that it does not matter where you come from or what your background is, you can always succeed in life doing what you love most.”
What are the goals for the students to take home from today?
Principal Arevalo then said a quick “thank you to everyone who helped plan this career day,” because it is easy to overlook those who are behind the scenes in events like this that are not easy to plan, he said.
Arevalo then spoke on how school staff wanted to the students to take away the lesson that ‘they can pursue any career path they desire, and maybe by seeing someone who has that same desire that used to walk past the same hallways would inspire them.’ He also encouraged students to “ask questions,” ‘perhaps related to college readiness and what it took to get where they are right now.’
How was the process choosing which
student go to which presentation?
“We wanted to make Career Day based completely on student interest,” Palacios said. “We wanted to ensure they went into a room of a career they were interested in, so to personalize it for each student, we released a Google Form with around 36 career options. Each individual student chose up to four they were most interested in, and based on their answers we would separate them into the room accordingly,” she said.
Students got to experience a day with careers they might be interested in for the future, and they took home with them the lesson that there are many different types of career paths available to them.
