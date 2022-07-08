The Holtville Junior All-Stars baseball team continued their winning ways Wednesday night in the California Little League District 22 Junior All-Star Tournament and will now host the Imperial All-Stars in a winners bracket game on Friday night.
Holtville, who opened tournament play on Tuesday night with a 12-6 win over the Yuma All-Stars, continued to play solid baseball, defeating the El Centro Junior All-Stars 14-2 at Sunflower Park.
“They are playing like a team, playing good baseball, we just need to keep it up,” Holtville All-Star manager Luis Avila said.
Holtville received solid pitching from starter Luke Chambers who struck out seven before Nehmiah Gutierrez made his second relief appearance of the tournament, pitching one inning and striking out the side.
Chambers and Gutierrez also figured in the Holtville Junior All-Stars offensive output, Chambers doubling and driving in a run while Gutierrez unloaded a bases-loaded triple to plate three runs in the fourth inning.
The game ended in the Holtville fifth inning via the ten-run rule with Hector Garcia opening the inning with a single and Davian Ambrocio following with a triple.
Holtville All-Star George Ochoa then singled and drove in Ambrocio, followed by a single by Ayden Avila before Zavien Aguirre singled to score the two runners and end the game.
Meanwhile, Wednesday night the Imperial Junior All-Stars opened tournament play by beating the Brawley All-Stars at Imperial High School’s McCarty Field by a score of 5-2.
Imperial started pitcher Gobian Serda who went the first four innings with Jacob Salgado pitching the fifth and Ruben Magos pitching the final inning with Imperial getting solid catching from Ryan Gonzales and Sonny Beltran.
“We don’t get a lot of strikeouts because it becomes an adjustment for some of our pitches to the distance from Little League,” said Imperial Junior All-Star manager Joe Chairez.
“It’s a transition for everyone, so we stress letting the batters put the ball in play. The difference is that we are a defensive team and we want strikes and that takes the stress off of the pitchers.”
The Imperial Little League fielded two District 22 regular season Junior teams, the Reds and the Dodgers, and it was the first game for Imperial’s combined All-Star team.
“It was the first time we have played together as a team and some players are not in their usual positions or batting in a different spot and so were learning about each other,” Chairez said.
“We had some strong hitters but with the big dimensions we stress take it where it is pitched and hit it hard somewhere, and we try to make the other team make the play and if they don’t, we get a chance to manufacture some runs.”
The Imperial All-Stars stranded ten runners against the Brawley All-Stars but still, they were able to manufacture two runs on a pair of bases-loaded walks, an RBI single from Salgado, and a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Aiden Fannin.
Friday night the Imperial Junior All-Stars will travel to play the Holtville All-Stars in a winners bracket game at Birger Field at Holtville High School at 7:00 p.m., while the teams and location of the consolation-bracket game are to be determined.
Daily updates of the District 22 Junior All-Star tournament can be found on the IVPress Sports page on Facebook as part of the IVPress’ ongoing coverage including scores and game schedules as well as coverage in our print edition.
