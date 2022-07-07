HOLTVILLE- The five-team California Little League District 22 Junior All-Star Tournament opened up Tuesday night at Holtville High School where the Holtville All-Stars posted a 12-6 win over the Yuma Junior All-Stars.
In the only tournament game of the night, Holtville, who normally plays at Samaha Field, wasted no time in establishing a lead off the Yuma All-Stars in the top of the first inning.
Holtville’s Ayden Avila and Nehmiah Gutierrez smashed back-to-back doubles to score the game’s first run, both would go on to pick up singles later in the game.
“It was a total team effort from all 13 players,” Holtville All-Star manager Luis Avila said. “Yuma is a good squad but we took advantage of every miscue they made… our big thing is putting the ball in play and trying to make things happen.”
Holtville All-Star Bryce Benson pitched the first four and two-thirds innings and struck-out six Yuma batters.
Holtville then brought in Ayden Avila who pitched an inning and a third while Gutierrez closed out the seventh and final inning, the two combining for four strikeouts.
The leading hitter for the Holtville All-Stars was Zavien Aguirre who had two hits and drove in four runs.
Aguirre, along with All-Star teammates Nate Hulsey, Anthony Strahm, Braxton Buscaglia, Anthony Cortez and George Ochoa were members of the Holtville 12U All-Star team that won the District 22 title last year.
The remainder of the team are fourteen-year-olds Davian Ambrocio, Hector Garcia, Marcos Garcia, Luke Chambers, Benson, Gutierrez and Avila.
Wednesday night two games were scheduled in the District 22 Junior All-Star Tournament with Holtville meeting the El Centro Junior All-Stars at Sunflower Park while Brawley and Imperial Junior All-Stars opened tournament play at Imperial High School’s McCarty Field.
The District 22 Junior All-Star Tournament may come down to which team manages their pitching staffs the best as regulation Little League pitch-count rules apply during the tournament.
And with just five teams, it is more difficult to manage pitching given there are little to no days without games to rest pitchers with the District 22 winner facing the same scenario at the next level.
“It’s going to be short and fast as with any of these tournaments, and it’s a lot of fun and good experience for the kids,” Brawley Little League President and All-Star manager Aaron Tuck said.
“But it is always challenging to manage the pitching with the limited number of days … but that’s what it is in the Section 7 tournament so whoever represents us there needs to get ready.”
