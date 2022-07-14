Beginning Friday, the Holtville Junior All-Stars (12-14 years) and the Calexico 12U All-Stars (10-12 years) will represent local District 22 at the Little League Section 7 All-Star tournaments.
The Holtville Junior All-Stars will open up Section 7 All-Star tournament play Friday, July 15th against the District 42 Junior All-Stars with Calexico's 12U playing their first against the District 41 All-Stars on Saturday, July 16th.
Both teams will be playing at host District 66’s Spring Valley Little League facility located at 1312 Sweetwater Lane in Spring Valley with both games starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Spring Valley Little League is one of ten San Diego County Little Leagues in District 66 that includes the Encanto, Las Palmas, Lemon Grove, National City, SD Southeastern, Skyline, Twin Hills and Valley de Oro Little Leagues.
Little League Section 7 has had many previous configurations and currently covers a large geographical area, stretching from Highway 54 in northern San Diego County south to the U.S. - Mexico border, east to Yuma, Arizona, and west to the Pacific Ocean.
For example, District 22, which previously included Mexicali for a number of years, expanded into Arizona this year adding the newly formed Yuma Little League which converted from Cal Ripken Ball to Little League.
In addition to Districts 66 and 22, Section 7 includes District 42 which includes all Little Leagues south of Highway 54 to the Mexican Border and from Chula Vista in the east to the Pacific Ocean.
The final current member of Section 7 is District 41 which serves 16 Little Leagues in East San Diego County and contains leagues that have competed in District 22-hosted tournaments over the years.
Former Little League D-22 All-Stars will recall playing teams from El Cajon National and El Cajon American, Fletcher Hills, Lakeside American and Lakeside National, and Santee Pioneer American and Santee National Little Leagues.
Section 7 is part of the Little League's Western Region of the United States and sectional All-Star tournament champions will advance to the regional finals in San Bernardino.
The winner of the Western Regional U-12 All-Star finals advances to Williamsport, PA for the internationally followed Little League World Series.
A number of teams from Section 7 have represented the Western Region at the Little League World Series including the District 22 Mexicali U-12 All-Star team in 1985.
Also representing District 22 in Section 7 All-Star tournament action are the Yuma 10U All-Stars who open tournament play versus the District 42 All-Stars on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Hills Little League in El Cajon.
Updated scores and game schedules on District 22’s All-Star divisional winners participating in Section 7 tournaments can be found as they become available on Facebook at the IVPress Sports page as well as in our print editions.
