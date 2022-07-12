HOLTVILLE -- Sunday night the Holtville Junior All-Stars captured the California Little League District-22 Junior (12-14 years old) All-Star Tournament championship defeating the Imperial Junior All-Stars 5-1 at Holtville High.
“Imperial is a really good team and I didn’t expect a low score but I expected a battle and that’s what it came down to until the last inning,” Holtville All-Star manager Luis Avila said.
Holtville Junior All-Star Ayden Avila was the winning pitcher, throwing six strong innings, striking out ten while allowing just two hits, with Bryce Denton pitching the seventh inning.
“He maxed out at 95 pitches," Avila said. "Ayden was rested and that was the plan to try to use him and I wanted to end it. I didn’t want to go back to Imperial."
Avila outdueled Imperial left-handed starting All-Star pitcher Ruben Magos, Jr., who went five and two-thirds innings before giving way via the Little League pitch-count to Ryan Gonzales who pitched final two-thirds of the sixth inning.
“Ruben is a lefty with good backspin and control and uses his three pitches efficiently,” Imperial All-Star manager Joe Chairez, Sr., said. “The plan was to use Ruben to throw strikes and get the ball in play and our infield defense then did their jobs.”
The plan worked until the sixth inning when the Holtville All-Stars, leading 2-1, scored three runs.
“It got rough for us in the sixth and we made a few errors and mistakes that cost us the game,” Chairez said.
The Holtville All-Stars scored their first run in the bottom of the third inning on a single by Luke Chambers that drove home Nehmiah Gutierrez for a 1-0 lead.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Gutierrez stroked a double to right field that scored Avila with what would be the winning run of the game.
In the sixth, Gutierrez got aboard on an error and scored on an errant throw on a run-down with the bases loaded while Davian Ambrocio, who was on base after being hit by a pitch, scored when Avila was also hit by pitch with bases loaded.
For the Holtville All-Stars Avila, Anthony Strahm, Zavien Aguirre, and Nate Hulse all had base hits.
The game was the second D-22 Junior All-Star Tournament meeting between the two teams, Holtville winning the first game by a score of 14-2.
“They are a good team and they threw their ace and we were hoping to hang in against him and we did,” Chairez said. “We just could not get to them and left the bases-loaded in the seventh.”
The Holtville Juniors went through the five-team District 22 All-Stars tournament undefeated with the same team that won the District 22 Juniors’ Tournament of Champions in June.
“The first day of practice I told the team my goal was to win TOC and All-Stars and we did, and now we need to continue to play good baseball and as a team and for everyone to keep contributing," Avila expressed.
The Holtville All-Stars now advance to represent District 22 at the Section 7 Junior All-Star tournament hosted by District 66 which begins Friday in Spring Valley.
Updated scores and game schedules on District 22’s All-Star divisional winners participating in Section 7 tournaments can be found at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook as well as in print editions.
