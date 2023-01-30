EL CENTRO — County workers along with volunteers combed through the city’s backstreets and alleyways Friday morning searching for unhoused individuals for the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council’s annual Point-in-Time Count.
The PIT Count is a snapshot of the number of unsheltered and sheltered people experiencing “homelessness" in the month of January.
Director of Imperial County Social Services Paula Llanas said the count is important because it helps the county identify what the unhoused in the area need.
Counters met at the Dr. Martin Luther Sports Center before splitting up into teams to meet their unhoused neighbors. In the first hour captain Diana Rosas' team met with roughly a dozen people living in tents, or makeshift structures, scattered throughout the city’s southside.
“We collect a significant amount of demographical data,” Llanas said. “Hopefully we gather very good information to better help the community."
The unhoused people her team met were willing to answer questions about their past and what events led up to current living situation.
Volunteers undergo situational training to better communicate with the unhoused population. Rosas said they acted-out different scenarios the teams might encounter and alternated turns either asking, or getting asked the questions.
“We wanted to make sure the volunteers felt comfortable asking the questions,” Rosas said.
People who cooperated with the survey received a knapsack filled with hygiene products and a blanket, along with an Imperial Valley agencies community resources list describing agencies willing to help those in need.
An unhoused El Centro resident named Heather said many housing and drug programs have restrictions which limit visitors, property and deny pets. Heather said her two cats are an important part in her life and she is not willing to part with them.
“I don’t have anything else and I have to have something,” Heather said of her two pets.
Heather said the constant threat of thefts and “homeless sweeps” by law enforcement have forced her to construct a mobile shelter on wheels which she pushes from one area to another.
“Why is it so important for them (police) to get rid of us instead of helping us?” Heather asked.
Heather admitted to struggling with substance abuse. Her addiction led her from taking a blue compressed pill of fentanyl mixed with filler known on the street as “blues,” to smoking pure fentanyl on aluminum foil.
“I can’t go without this [expletive], it’s very hard,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes.
El Centro’s Community Relations Unit Officer Carlos Bernal, who was attending the Point-in-Time count as a volunteer, said the first thing his team does when meeting with an unhoused individual is to determine the reason for their situation.
“We can’t just assume this person is homeless because of unemployment, disability, or whatever,” Officer Bernal said.
Bernal said it is sometimes challenging to open a line of communication with people living on the street because of trust.
“We’re in a uniform (so) usually these people don’t want to talk to us,” he said.
Bernal said he has encountered individuals who are using “black” and “white,” otherwise known as heroin and methamphetamine.
“We try to get them to help (but) they don’t want to go do the substance abuse (programs),” he said as he expressed his frustrations. “What can we do? We can’t force them (and) we can’t take away their right to keep doing it even though it is against the law."
Bernal said one of the critical components to helping solve homeliness in El Centro is funding.
“This county does not have enough resources for the number of (unhoused) individuals here," the officer said.
Data from previous year’s PIT Count can be found on Imperial County’s Continuum of Care’s website.
