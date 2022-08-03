CALIPATRIA – When the Calipatria High Hornet football team hit the practice field Monday afternoon they were greeted by new head coach Bennie Carter-Martin who was named to the position in July.
“I’m going to hit the ground running because I don’t have a choice,” Carter-Martin said. “We are going to have to get going fast.”
Carter-Martin brings coaching experience to his new position, having been the varsity baseball coach at Holtville High School for the past four seasons after being an assistant varsity baseball coach at his alma mater, Central High, for seven seasons.
“I’ve been ‘the guy’ for four years in baseball at Holtville and now I get to be ‘the guy’ in football here in Calipatria,” Carter-Martin said.
While baseball is in Carter-Martin’s DNA via his father Gene Martin and grandfather Lefty Martin, he played both football and baseball at Central and one season of football as a fullback at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
In addition to bringing coaching experience, Carter-Martin also brings an unprecedented eleven years of football refereeing experience to his new position.
“I’ve primarily been a referee and I’m going to miss the brotherhood of refereeing … you are part of a crew and it involves teamwork, communication, relationships,” Carter-Martin said, noting that he refereed on the same crew as his father.
“I started coaching baseball with m father and I feel like our bond is special,” Carter-Martin said. “We do a lot of the same stuff and we do it together …even coaching against each other in baseball we are constantly bouncing things off each other.”
Carter-Martin believes the experience he has gained in his years of officiating will benefit the Hornets.
“I want to emphasize to my players that it is not so much knowing the rules as playing by the rules and avoiding penalties,” Carter-Martin said.
Calipatria’s coaching position attracted Carter-Martin because it was connected to a PE teaching position he has accepted at Bill Young Middle School.
“I knew when I applied that there had been a few coaches who have been through Calipatria recently,” Carter-Martin said. “But as a first-time football coach and first-time PE teacher it’s a great opportunity to get both those careers started.”
For Calipatria athletic director Ted Hughes having a quality candidate to fill both the teaching and coaching positions was a win-win.
“When my administrator and I interviewed Bennie we felt it was very important for our coach to be on campus,” Hughes said. “We believe it sets the tone program and makes everyone accountable.”
Carter-Martin actually was recommended for the positions by former Hornet athletic director and assistant football coach and now Central Spartan AD, Josh Wise.
“I have to thank Josh who reached out to me about coaching and teaching here,” Carter-Martin said. “He had coached and taught at Calipatria and he thought I’d be a good fit.”
Hughes and the Calipatria administration took the recommendation to heart.
“Josh knew what we were looking and it worked out that we had positions Bennie was interested in,” Hughes said. “With his desire to teach, his experience as a varsity coach and his eleven years of refereeing… he checked all the boxes”
The new Hornet coach brings an inclusive attitude to being a head coach.
“I’ve been working on putting a staff together … reaching out to people who want to coach and may be never had the opportunity,” Carter-Martin said. “I’ve just been given an opportunity I have always wanted and if people are interested in joining me who may not have coached before I’d like to pass that opportunity on to them.”
