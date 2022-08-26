CALIPATRIA- The fact that the Calipatria High School Hornet football team did not have a coach in place until mid-July, that alone would have made it difficult to get the 2022 season off to a smooth start.
However, given the new Hornet head coach, Benny Carter-Martin is also in his first year as a football coach period, he has put together a staff, drawn players to the program and fielded a team, which is a tribute to the program itself as well as the school.
And if that were not enough of a challenge for a first-year coach, this season the Hornets have four home games and six road games. Further, Calipatria finds themselves in the mist of an early-season scheduling gauntlet including three games in a ten-day period, playing on a Saturday, then Thursday, then again on a Thursday.
The addition of four non-traditional play dates in the first five weeks of the season is not something any coach would want but it does not deter Carter-Martin.
“We told the team that I don’t care who we play, what day we play, what time we play,” Carter-Martin said. “And I told them that we’re going to show up, go out there, and play hard.”
The reality is that the referee-shortage induced Thursday-Saturday games which makes establishing a program all that much more difficult.
“I would say that it’s going to be really tough to get a schedule or routine going until maybe mid-September,” Carter-Martin said. “We are new as a staff so we are going to decide when we go full pads, or just helmets, or when we do conditioning, or just trying to find time to watch film.”
With no spring or summer football program, Carter-Martin is also facing the challenge of getting players ready for the ten-day blitz, some of whom have never played.
“We have about 25 players and some of them didn’t know what was going on until school started last week,” Carter-Martin said. “We’re still working out kinks, we’re still getting guys out and we hope to have the numbers to get guys breaks during the game.”
Calipatria traditionally has smaller participation in terms of player numbers given the correlated size of their student body, creating a situation where practicing for games must be done without unnecessary contact.
“One of our goals is to keep them fresh physically for games,” Carter-Martin said. “So what we are trying to do is teach them where to be in different situations, as well as the techniques they need with limited contact, because we can’t afford to beat up on each other in practice.”
Martin, who played at Central High and Arizona Western College where the rosters were plentiful, is making the adjustment to the Hornets as are assistant coaches Thadeo Campbell, Nigel Rabb, Ocean Silva, recent Calipatria grad and former player Christian Perez and Hornet baseball coach C.J. Perez.
“I remember practicing at Central and most of my coaches had lots of contact in practice so it’s a different mindset we are adjusting to,” Carter-Martin said. “Plus, a lot of these guys have never played … but they are young and willing to learn and that’s the best part about it.”
Before taking over as head coach of the Hornets, Carter-Martin spent seven seasons as a well-respected varsity football referee and brings an unprecedented knowledge of the rules to his players.
“I try to tell them what we can and can not do, what’s legal and what’s not,” Carter-Martin said. “It’s especially important with our lineman because that was my position as an umpire, to watch the line play and I guess I do explain the rules a lot.”
