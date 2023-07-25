SAN DIEGO – Matthew George Lombardo was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in prison for using his position as a clerk at a local hospital to steal patient identifying information and pass the information on to others in an attempt to steal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
According to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, Lombardo pleaded guilty in September 2022. According to the government’s sentencing memo, in August of 2020 Lombardo worked at a hospital as a Patient Service Representative where he had access to patient admission sheets, which included patient identifying information.
Lombardo used that position to access that confidential patient information and provide it to a co-defendant for use in submitting PUA claims to the California Employment Development Department (EDD). Text messages between Lombardo and his co-defendants show they were looking for the most vulnerable victims. For example, on August 15, 2020, Lombardo texted a co-defendant “if you need social security numbers or anything I can pull that s*** up at work,” release reads.
“The government’s sentencing memo further describes how Lombardo and his co-defendants deliberately took advantage of people in their most vulnerable state,” the release reads. For example on August 22, 2020, Lombardo texted his co-defendant the name, date of birth, social security number and address of a patient and wrote, “this guy died a few hours ago, how many names do we need?” The co-defendant texted back: “find me one who is still alive … someone 55 or younger who is on their way out,” the release reads.
In imposing a 36-month sentence U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo noted that Lombardo was stealing public assistance benefits [intended] to help people during a national emergency and said she found the text messages deliberately targeting hospital patients to be “callous,” per the release.
“During a national healthcare emergency, Mr. Lombardo stole the identities of hospital patients to defraud the government of funds intended for people in crisis,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the release. “This office and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to pursuing such frauds and will hold the perpetrators accountable.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and investigating agencies who diligently pursued this case.
“The DEA and its partners will continue to pursue justice for the citizens of San Diego,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said in the release.
