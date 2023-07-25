WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Republican congressmen demanded answers from the CBP regarding the reassignment of Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector Gregory Bovino after Bovino provided a brief about the so-called Southwest border crisis.
In a prepared statement, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Congress is probing allegations made by a credible whistleblower that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have retaliated against a witness in the committees’ investigation of President Biden’s border crisis.
In a letter sent on Friday, July 21 to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller, Chairmen Green and Comer demand a briefing and all documents and communications relevant to any reassignment and the reasons for any related employment action regarding Gregory K. Bovino, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector.
“We write with deep concern that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials may have retaliated against a witness in a Congressional investigation,” the letter reads. “The Committees have received an allegation from a credible whistleblower with extensive experience in and knowledge of CBP personnel practices that — within hours of concluding a voluntary transcribed interview with the Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the Committee on Homeland Security on July 12, 2023, Gregory K. Bovino, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, was relieved of his command over the El Centro Sector and reassigned to a vague, indefinite, and temporary headquarters assignment.”
"Given the suspicious timing of the reassignment coinciding with Chief Bovino’s cooperation with a Congressional inquiry, we demand CBP account for the current status of Chief Bovino’s employment and assignment within the U.S. Border Patrol, provide documents and communications relevant to any reassignment and the reasons for any related employment action, and brief the Committee on this matter," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
“The ability of Congress to receive truthful testimony about the activities of the Executive Branch is paramount to performing essential oversight functions necessary to inform the legislative process,” the letter continues. “Any retaliation against witnesses who cooperate with Congressional inquiries will not be tolerated, especially when that retaliation may have been committed by government officials.”
The chairmen said in the statement that a whistleblower familiar with CBP law enforcement and personnel practices said within hours of that transcribed interview having been concluded, a senior U.S. Border Patrol official informed Chief Bovino that he was relieved of command of the El Centro Sector effective immediately (as of July 12) and would thereafter report to CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C. for "a temporary duty assignment of an indefinite nature and time."
According to the letter, on January 19, Chairman Comer invited Bovino to testify at a hearing before the full House Committee on Oversight and Accountability along with three additional Chief Patrol Agents. However, Chief Bovino was ultimately not permitted by CBP to testify.
On February 26, Chairman Comer requested additional information from Chief Patrol Agents, including Chief Bovino, in the form of transcribed interviews to learn more about the impact of the situation on the southwest border in each of the sectors. The transcribed interview with Chief Bovino, conducted jointly by the Committee on Oversight & Accountability and the Committee on Homeland Security, ultimately occurred on July 12.
In the letter, Chairmen Comer and Green asked CBP officials that in order to assist the Committees in investigating possible retaliation against a witness in a Congressional investigation, that documents and information be provided which cover the time period from January 1 to the present unless otherwise indicated, as soon as possible but by no later than August 4, 2023.
The request includes all documents and communications related to any employment action taken with respect to Gregory K. Bovino, including but not limited to any decision to reassign him from his role as Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector.
Also, the chairmen asked for all documents and communications, including those with DHS or White House officials, related to the appearance of Gregory K. Bovino as a witness for a Congressional hearing which was held the week of February 6, 2023, including but not limited to any written testimony or opening statement.
Thirdly, Comer and Green have asked for all documents and communications, including those with DHS or White House officials, related to the appearance of Gregory K. Bovino as a witness for a voluntary transcribed interview.
“Additionally, please make arrangements to schedule a briefing with Committee staff on this matter as soon as possible, but no later than July 28, 2023,” the chairmen wrote in the joint letter.
“The whistleblower describes that temporary assignment as one of no certain mission, no articulable purpose, and without any timeline of completion,” the chairmen added. “The whistleblower further alleges that this practice is consistent with the way in which CBP officials have dealt with employees who wish to leave the agency, by placing maximum pressure on them to relocate, retire, or resign.”
“The NBPC (National Border Patrol Council) is well aware of how CBP treats employees with opposing views,” the National Border Patrol Council — the USBP agents’ union – posted on social media over the weekend. “Unfortunately, once some people advance through the ranks, lying to defend the Agency’s policies and decisions becomes natural. El Centro Sector Chief Bovino is about to experience this firsthand.”
“This accusation is categorically false,” a CBP spokesperson responded to the Imperial Valley Press/Adelante Valle in an email. “This temporary personnel assignment is entirely unrelated to any Congressional testimony or appearance and was in process prior to the Chief’s transcribed interview.”
According to the U.S. law enforcement agency, the U.S. Border Patrol constantly evaluates requirements and resources – including personnel – to best position the agency to manage operations. Any such moves are simply a reflection of ongoing operational needs.
Border Patrol staff and field leadership are often brought up to headquarters in Washington on temporary assignments. Other staff and leadership changes take place in the field on a regular basis, the spokesperson added.
According to the agency, Chief Bovino has previously been temporarily assigned to headquarters, as well as other Sector Chiefs have also been temporarily assigned to headquarters, as operational demands dictate.
“CBP has recently undergone major changes in leadership, which has spurred some movement, even beyond the constant changes that are normal for Border Patrol,” the agency responded in the email.
The CBP explained that, in the last few months, Pete Flores was named Acting Deputy Commissioner of CBP, Diane Sabatino was named Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations, Jason Owens was named Chief of Border Patrol, Juan Bernal was assigned Acting Chief Patrol Agent in Del Rio, Patricia McGurk-Daniel was reassigned from Yuma to serve as the Chief Patrol Agent in San Diego, and Sean McGoffin was assigned as the Chief Patrol Agent in Yuma.
Bovino, the agency detailed, was temporarily assigned Border Patrol Headquarters to work in Law Enforcement Operations.
“Chief Bovino has previously served on detail to CBP Headquarters in late 2021, during which time the rest of the leadership team there did an excellent job managing El Centro Sector operations in his absence, and inspiring confidence that they will do the same this time,” the CBP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.