How will you be spending Thanksgiving?

This newspaper recently interviewed residents from around the Imperial Valley about what Thanksgiving means to them and how they plan to spend the holiday. Here are some of their responses.

“After not being able to see certain members of my family last year during Thanksgiving due to COVID, I’m happy and grateful for being able to be with them all this year. That’s the most meaningful part to me about Thanksgiving, just being with my family.” –Alondra Parades, Calexico
“We just gather our whole family together from around the whole U.S. to even across the border to our house so that we have a feast of different varieties of platters by different cultures. We weren’t able to see my whole family last year due to COVID, but this year we will, which I’m very excited for. Plus, I think this will probably be the best Thanksgiving we’ve had yet.” –Carlos Espinoza, Heber
“Our family tradition is spending time together with not only my family but my husband’s family, too. We cook together then just relax before the madness of Black Friday. Fortunately, my whole family will be getting together this year, which makes me feel blessed to have another year with them.” –Anette Heras, Heber
“Last year was different for Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, and I feel like it really hurt all of us since we’re so used to having a big family gathering as a tradition. This year, I may not be seeing all my family members, but I’ll be seeing some, which I’m thankful for.” –Pamela Valles, El Centro
“Usually I work on Thanksgiving, so that makes it hard to be there with family and friends, but thankfully I will be able to spend it with them this year, so that makes up for the other years I wasn’t able to. I’m very much looking forward to it. That’s what Thanksgiving means to me, being surrounded by your loved ones.” –Jose Alvarado, Heber
“As far as traditions, I usually travel out the Valley to go visit family, but due to working on Black Friday, this year will be quite simple yet enjoyable since I’ll be spending it with my boyfriend’s family. Thanksgiving is really important to me because that’s the only time that my family is able to get together, so that’s what it means to me, just being together and being thankful for each other.” –Alrette Vega, El Centro

