This newspaper recently interviewed residents from around the Imperial Valley about what Thanksgiving means to them and how they plan to spend the holiday. Here are some of their responses.
How will you be spending Thanksgiving?
- TEXT AND PHOTOS BY CORISSA IBARRA
-
-
- 0
Right Now
55°
Clear
- Humidity: 41%
- Cloud Coverage:25%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:20:41 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:47 PM
Today
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Tenants of red-tagged El Centro hotel upset, confused
- Pending departure of county CEO ‘huge loss’
- Alleged members of Imperial Valley-based money laundering operation indicted
- VALLEY BRIEFS: City appoints new human resources director
- Former hotel tenants slept on sidewalk, though help offered
- El Centro orders dozens to vacate squalid hotel
- Desmantelan federales red de lavado de dinero en Valle Imperial
- Here's the buzz for the 2021 Honey Festival
- Bewildered tenants depart El Centro hotel
- Horseshoe players pitch in to help city
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.