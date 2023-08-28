EL CENTRO – Humane Society of Imperial County (HSIC) Director Devon Apodaca has been pleading with community members to step up amidst a post-pandemic surge in unclaimed and unwanted pets from coast to coast.
The goal is to avoid euthanizing record numbers of animals by providing typically costly goods and services to community members for free and at reduced rates, Apodaca said. The donations-only nonprofit is not only struggling to amass the financial power to provide pet owners with these basic needs, but to also expand and update their facility to accommodate a growing number of rescues that has ballooned to nearly four times the local shelter’s capacity.
In a recent community presentation, Apodaca said that the local Humane Society is currently part of a conversation being had with a Southern California coalition regarding next steps in addressing the crisis level of overcrowding at their facility.
Attempts to mitigate the issue include programs for reduced-cost spaying and neutering, free and reduced-cost pet food assistance, and an emphasis on personal responsibility, Apodaca said. He said that the shelter is short on both people and resources, but has done exceptionally well with the dedicated team that they employ and a $50,000 grant from the state of California.
Those funds were approved and applied last year, and helped spay and neuter nearly 1,000 animals in almost half of the allotted time. Apodaca said that of all forms of intervention, spaying and neutering is “the only thing I can think of that is proven to work. “Though that requires money,” he said.
The HSIC director said he is thankful that the shelter got approved this past week for two new grants: one for $25,000 and another for $4,000, with more in the works.
The spay and neuter program has been around since 2012 but has grown “a lot” since then.
Apodaca said that staff will take about 20 animals from the public to veterinarians across the border, approximately three times a week. Once a month, he himself loads a van full of animals and drives them to a low cost clinic in Joshua Tree. “Once or twice a year, funding grants allow the vets (from Joshua Tree) to travel to Imperial Valley,” he added, noting that over 300 people attended during their last visit in April.
Apodaca said that the shelter was praised for their resourceful method of utilizing veterinary services in Mexico as a means of stretching the life of each dollar.
“We have developed an amazing relationship with a veterinarian there who, I mean, she makes the tiniest, cleanest, like perfect incisions that I have ever seen,” he said.
Once the veterinarian in Mexico is licensed in the United States, Apodaca said their plan is to hire her in the Imperial Valley within the next two years. The idea is that by having someone on-site who specializes in crucial and routine services as well as preventative care, this will alleviate the heavy load being placed on the Valley’s only operating veterinarian, Dr. Satow of Desert Veterinary Group in Imperial.
“We do need another vet,” Apodaca said. “This county is in dire need of one.”
The HSIC director said his next goal is to open up a mobile pet clinic in order to care for underserved areas in a widespread community.
“You know, for being a rural community, there are areas that are even more rural,” Apodaca said, citing Niland and Slab City specifically.
In the meantime, the local Humane Society is running a campaign to raise funds for retrofitting its current location.
“We would all love for us to just burn it down and then start over fresh at a completely new site, but that’s about a $10 million project and we don’t have nearly enough (resources),” Apodaca said.
The campaign has raised about $1 million towards the project to date, but still has another $3 million left to go in order to reach the necessary amount.
Funds will be used to expand the kennels and play areas, as well as add much needed shades and air-conditioning to combat potentially deadly summer temperatures.
HSIC staff plans to build around the structures already in place, and are considering asking permission to incorporate nearby land owned by the City of El Centro. Although these plans have been discussed for some time now, progress has been halted since new council members have taken office.
Apodaca is hopeful but realistic when it comes to talking about the future of the shelter and the animals they house.
“People get rid of animals because they can’t afford them, but we have a food pantry program where we literally give food away for free if the owners would just keep their pet,” he said.
Apodaca said the most frustrating part of it all is that he hears people complain about the problem, and often blame the shelter for not doing enough, when in reality “people just don’t use the resources we do have.”
Apodaca suggests that the community should be more vocal about the “unwanted pet crisis” occurring nationwide, and perhaps it will result in higher rates of adoption as well as recuperate donors lost amid prolonged economic downturn.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, the best place for that dog is in your home,” he said.
