EL CENTRO – To help families struggling with pet food insecurity, the Humane Society of Imperial County organized a distribution that began on July 13 that has supported over 70 families in need.
Devon Apodaca, executive director at Humane Society of Imperial County, mentioned they were receiving calls from local pet owners seeking assistance with food.
“Everybody’s struggling right now,” said Apodaca. “Being unable to care for themselves and their pets; some wanted to turn them in because of that.”
The agency recently received a cat and dog food donation from a rescue group in San Diego, intending to distribute it to struggling owners.
“They drove here with a truck full of food they were not going to use,” said Apodaca.
This cause hit close to home for Apodaca, as he remembers having a pet rat during college; and as a full-time student wasn’t able to afford food.
“I would recycle and go through trash cans looking for bottles and cans,” mentioned Apodaca, while remembering earning around $20 to buy his food and laughingly described him as picky. “I understand people that are struggling right now, everybody’s doing the best they can, and sometimes that is not enough.”
Apodaca highlighted that families should never be torn apart from their pets due to the lack of necessities.
“We don’t want people to get rid of their pets,” said Apodaca. “Our goal is to create connections and strengthen the bonds between people and pets.”
He noted the donation had a good response from the community, and pet owners were grateful to receive a bag of food.
Interested pet owners in receiving a free bag of food are encouraged to visit the Humane Society of Imperial County during hours of operation. The food will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, and only one bag of food per household will be allowed until supplies last.
Besides food insecurity, Apodaca mentioned that on occasions, owners also grapple with pet preventive care.
“I would like the public to know that we have a low-cost spay and neuter clinic,” said Apodaca.
