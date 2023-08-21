IMPERIAL COUNTY – As Hurricane Hilary picked speed and was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it hit land by Sunday morning, Hilary still made her might felt with rock slides to the mountains east, flash flood warnings forcing County calls for voluntary evacuations north and west, and emergency services sirens blaring midday central as hard rains hit the Imperial Valley.
“Hilary is a tropical storm now,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tom Frieders said Sunday morning, August 20, in his third and final daily report on Hilary for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service – Phoenix (NWS Phoenix).
“Really we've had a best case scenario...I just want to stress we don't want to let our guard down. The main impacts will be coming in the next 24 hours,” he said before torrential rains hit Imperial County just before noon.
“They're going to come rapidly, dump rainfall in a short amount of time ... and rapidly move off to the north,” Frieders said. “The most intense rainfall will be far western Imperial County into portions of Riverside County and northward from there.”
According to Freiders’ report, predictions for Sunday were “several runs of intense rainfall anticipated, 1-2 inches of rain in an hour or so” with “widespread 40-50 mph winds” and “higher gusts 60-70 mph in intense rain bands, thunderstorms, damaging winds and isolated spin up tornadoes.”
“With this hurricane it’s not going to take much to produce some damaging winds,” he added.
“We faired real well so far, we've avoided a lot of the widespread heavy rain (as) in the last 24 hours that didn't materialize as much as we thought,” Frieders said Sunday morning, “but again we want to keep an eye on things moving forward through tonight.”
According to a press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, the State of California on Saturday, August 19 to “to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” the release reads. Per the release, Newsom signed the emergency proclamation while in San Diego on Saturday while visiting National Guard troops.
As previously reported by this newspaper, by Saturday afternoon the County of Imperial issued a voluntary evacuation announcement for Ocotillo residents.
By Sunday morning, California Congressman Raul Ruiz urged President Biden to declare a federal state of emergency for Southern California to “expedite resources to assist in disaster mitigation, rescue, and rehabilitation,” Ruiz said in a press release.
Locally, sirens could be heard in El Centro of emergency services personnel rushing to aid locals shortly after noon. Locals recorded and shared videos of the large puddles of water accumulated at the intersection of First Street and W. Main Street in Brawley.
As rain pelted the west, rock slides rolled into the roads between Imperial and San Diego County. By 1:07 p.m., large boulders blocked portions of Interstate 8 in the mountain area on In-Ko-Pah east of Ocotillo, according to Caltrans 11 Facebook page.
In addition, high wind gusts were a problem for motorists in east county, where blowing dust worsened visibility and a Walmart semi-truck was seen overturned on I-8 from the winds.
Adding to the County of Imperial’s voluntary evacuation for Ocotillo on Saturday, on Sunday, August 20 saw another voluntary evacuation announcement for the areas of Salton City, Salton City Beach, and Desert Shores in the northern part of Imperial County.
By Sunday afternoon, the City of El Centro publicly declared a state of emergency “due to the potential extreme threat to the safety of our citizens, visitors, and property due to Tropical Cyclone Hilary.”
“We are facing an unprecedented storm that our region hasn’t seen in recent years,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the City’s press release. “All of our staff is deployed across the city, responding to any and all incidents. We will continue to ensure our public is safe and security during the storm.”
The proclamation for the City of El Centro’s emergency decree was signed on Saturday by City Manager Cedric Ceseña, who also serves as the director of emergency services, per the city’s release.
In addition to overturned semis on the roads, by early Sunday evening, large trees could be seen uprooted in some areas of Brawley, leaving homes damaged by their fall.
As previously reported, the American Red Cross in conjunction with the City of El Centro have setup the El Centro Community Center as a shelter for evacuees and the unhoused, located at 375 S. First Street in El Centro.
In addition, The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services, Imperial County Department of Social Services, and Red Cross have since established a designated phone line for care and shelter, according to a County press release. “Residents in evacuation areas can call (442) 265-6054 to speak with someone. For emergencies, dial 911,” it reads.
The County also suggests any power outages be reported directly to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) at 1-800-303-7756.
The Imperial Valley Press went to an earlier than normal press deadline for the safety and concern of our newspaper carriers in the wake of the storm. These men and women weathered the storm, even into the hard rain hours of Sunday morning, to deliver our readers their news.
“Your safety and well-being are our primary concerns,” the County of Imperial press release reads. “We urge residents to take (these notices) seriously and make preparations as necessary.”
“We are working diligently to ensure that resources and assistance are available for everyone in need,” it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.