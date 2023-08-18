IMPERIAL COUNTY – The good news is temperatures will be dropping this weekend; the bad news is it may come with thunderstorms, flash flood rains and high winds throughout the weekend.
Imperial Valley residents should batten down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary comes to roost for a weekend visit, making her way up the coast off of the Baja California peninsula.
According to a Thursday morning briefing on August 17 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/the National Weather Service (NSW), early meteorological estimates show Hurricane Hilary likely moving North-Northwest along the west side of the peninsula with a wide range of wild weather from Friday throughout Monday, with the “greatest impacts expected across southern California and far western and southwest Arizona,” per the report.
NWS Phoenix Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tom Frieders said storms will begin on Friday with “strong to severe with strong winds and heavy rainfall.” According to NOAA early charts, projected rainfall at Hurricane Hilary’s deepest points will be 4- to 6-inches.
Early projects in for Imperial County show 4-inches or more of rainfall, up to 6-inches according to initial estimates, per the charts.
Per the NWS Phoenix report, Friday will bring a combination of a monsoon setup and moisture, widespread thunderstorm activity across Arizona, and heavy rainfall with some flash flooding.
Per Frieders’ report, rain may start Friday but severe thunderstorms are more likely, “and then focus really will be on western Arizona and southern California,” with flash flood watches from heavy rain on their NSW Phoenix’s radar.
Frieders said initial estimates are that the hurricane will continue “all the way through Tuesday ... with deteriorating conditions Saturday night” and “the brunt of the precipitation Sunday into Sunday night” with “improving conditions on Monday as it moves into the north.”
“The core of the impacts and heavy rainfalls is going to be across...southern California into Nevada, and that’s really our biggest concern areas.”
Hurricane Hilary will be “a typical monsoon event but on the stronger side, with some strong to severe storms possible with strong winds and heavy rainfall,” Frieders said. “We will be extending our watches for the heavy rainfall across the entire region.”
Residents should be on guard for “potential winds for widespread 40-plus mph,” per the report.
In addition, Frieders said the heaviest rain potential will be Saturday through early Monday, especially for southern California and western Arizona, “especially southern California, and for our area, the counties of Imperial and Riverside really look to be under the gun,” he added.
The areas of highest impact, Frieders said “will be across central-western portions of Imperial County and Riverside County.”
“It’s pretty impressive and a little bit further in than what we had to deal with Kay last year, so impacts could be pretty significant,” Frieders said. “There will be a lot of moisture its bringing up with it and the threat of widespread flooding is a possibility.”
“Those western portions of Imperial County are susceptible to some of this moisture feeding into the higher terrain, we saw that with Kay,” Frieders said. “(With) Kay we had localized 4-inch amounts; (with) this system we could see higher amounts than that. I’d anticipate greater impacts than we had with Kay.”
A Flood Watch is in effect for Imperial County and northwest Arizona late Friday morning through Friday evening, per the report.
A separate NSW Phoenix email sent very early Thursday morning shows flash floods and thunderstorms warnings for Imperial County from Saturday throughout Monday, with “substantial increase in moister and thunderstorm coverage beginning Saturday,” “persistent, steady moderate to heavy rainfall likely” and “widespread storm total rainfall amounts 2-inches likely” with “isolated areas with storm total rainfall over 5 inches possible.”
Estimates are heaviest rainfall in the 6- to 8-inches range in the neighboring Joshua Tree National Park area of Riverside County, which prompted the state park to send a separate media advisory regarding the closing of the park starting Friday.
Frieders also said the heavy rainfall “doesn’t end as you go down into Mexico.”
“Precipitation that is falling down there will feed north across the New River in Imperial County too, which will also be an impact,” he said, “so we’ll watch the river stages there as runoff feeds into the state.”
By Thursday afternoon, ‘Hilary’ was still well south of the area and still in its development stages, forecasted to travel NNW, and remain a hurricane until early Sunday.
By Sunday there will be a 40% risk of flash flood conditions in central-western Imperial County and central Riverside County, per the report.
The hurricane was tracking to weaken along Baja California during the day Sunday and into early Monday, per the report. By Monday the storm will have reached far western Arizona.
“We’re slowly evolving and getting into the system right now so things will change rapidly in the next 24 hours with our highlights of flood potential,” Frieders said.
“As we saw with Kay there will be some local banding that will occur that will really produce some localized heavy rainfall amounts,” he said. “...If you’re under a 3-inch average rainfall there’s going to be some locally heavier amounts in there where you can see some ... storms and showers will move into some localized areas for an extended period of time, and that’ll add up pretty quickly.”
The silver lining, if any, of the hurricane weekend is decreased temperatures.
The report stated “Considerable cloudiness and much cooler by Sunday,” with temperatures for Imperial County around 82 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We’re in extreme heat right now, those (temps) are going to be gradually decreasing,” Frieders said. “(It’s) the coolest weather we’ve seen quite some time, where many areas with the heaviest rains will be in the 80s in portions of the lower deserts, and that will induce some more unstable conditions and some thunderstorms for later in the day are possible ... but definitely cooler.”
