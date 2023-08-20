Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for flooding rains. High 83F. Winds SE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.