IMPERIAL COUNTY – As Hurricane Hilary begins to hit landfall over Saturday and Sunday, the good news is she is weakening but the bad news is she also “moving faster with a forward speed,” which could bring up to 40-60 mph winds, "intense, historic rainfall ... and localized higher amounts, upwards of 8-inches in some portions" with various flash flooding, and the winds actually bringing a "spin up tornado threats" Sunday into Monday within Imperial County.
According to the Saturday morning report on August 19 from Tom Frieders, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service – Phoenix, updated projects show the storm moving faster, with the center for the storm hitting parts of Imperial County and eastern Arizona by midday today, Sunday, August 20, rather than Sunday evening as originally projected.
"We're already seeing impacts across southwestern Arizona and into southern California with thunderstorms already developing locally including heavy rainfall ... so we've got a few flash flood warnings and advisories out already for portions of Imperial County in California, so we're underway here."
Frieders said the heaviest rainfall "with the more intense and persistent rain" falling "across the Colorado River corridor, and across California and Nevada."
While most “widespread, localized rainfall,” will be between 2- to 6-inches, some areas that slope into higher elevations – mentioned in the report as areas of El Centro and “especially into Ocotillo” – may experience up to 8-inches of rain.
"There will be some bands and thunderstorms that will produce some 1-2 inch rainfall rates in an hour," Frieders said in his report. “We've expanded the area of high risk, which is a 70% chance of flash flooding within 25-miles radius of a point, especially western portions of Imperial County, portions of San Diego County and Riverside County north.”
"Any thunderstorms developing anywhere you're at in these highlighted areas are going to produce some intense rainfall, then by Monday that threat will start to decrease a little bit."
Frieders said some localized rainfall may be up to 8- to 10-inches in some of the areas nearing higher elevations, "so definite historic rainfall. In some places we're doubling annual rainfall in just 3 days that these areas would typically see."
According to the map western Imperial County and eastern San Diego County will be experiencing the highest area of rainfall, in addition to the Palm Springs and Twentynine Palms areas of Riverside County.
"I know Imperial County had thunderstorms overnight that produced some lightning fire-starts," Frieders said of the lightning strikes some areas of Imperial County experienced on Friday, August 18. “That (fire chance) should be decreasing as we get more rain out of these storms, and that flash flooding threat really increases."
In addition to lower elevations transitioning into higher areas, Frieders said NOAA/NWS Phoenix is also “keeping a close eye on the New River for potential flooding.”
"It'll all play out however the rainfall sets up into the areas from northern Mexico into Imperial County...,” he said, noting that as thunderstorms band together the rain will also come with it. “We're watching (these New River areas) close as well."
Saturday to Sunday night locals can expect intense rains and gusty winds, with heavy rainfall rates continuing with flooding/flash flooding, according to Frieders' report, "until the rain begins to taper off on Monday."
In addition to rains, the thunderstorms will bring damaging, high speed winds where “we really have to watch out for even a few quick spin up tornados.”
“... They quickly spin up and dissipate but they can be a threat, mainly through Sunday evening,” Frieders said. “The main probability for tornado threats is low, 2-5%, but that's pretty high for our area and mostly unheard of, so just be aware of that ... along the Colorado River corridor."
In response to these warnings, the County of Imperial issued a voluntary evacuation warning for the Ocotillo area on Saturday afternoon.
“Due to the approaching Hurricane Hilary and its anticipated impacts, the authorities are issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Warning for residents living in the unincorporated area of Ocotillo, California,” the release reads.
“Hurricane Hilary has the potential to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and flash floods to our region. These conditions can pose significant risks to life and property,” it reads. “At this time, evacuation is voluntary. However, residents are strongly urged to consider the risks and make an informed decision for the safety of their families and loved ones.”
In addition, according to the County and a City of El Centro press release, the American Red Cross has established the City of El Centro Community Center as an evacuation center. The El Centro Community Center is located at 375 S. First Street in El Centro.
“It will be used for any residents or unhoused in the city,” the City of El Centro press release reads.
For those choosing to evacuate, the County suggests in its press release:
“If you choose to evacuate, please ensure that you:
1. Secure your property.
2. Bring essential medications, important documents, and any special supplies you might need.
3. Inform your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or require special assistance.
4. Follow marked evacuation routes.
In addition, the release reads to stay informed by “monitoring local news outlets, weather stations, and our official website for the latest updates and instructions,” ensure the safety of household pets as “some evacuation centers may not allow pets, so prepare accordingly.”
“If you feel that your safety is at risk or if you have mobility or health concerns, please prioritize your well-being and consider evacuating early,” the release reads. “Your safety and well-being are our primary concerns.”
Per the release, evacuees may call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
“We urge residents to take this notice seriously and make preparations as necessary,” the release reads. “We are working diligently to ensure that resources and assistance are available for everyone in need.”
In addition, a REACH Air Medical Services press release warns residents to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown®” regarding stay away from flooded areas, whether on foot or in a vehicle.
“The Centers for Disease Control report that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near floodwaters,” the REACH release reads.
“People underestimate the force and power of water,” Kenneth Herbert, program director for REACH, said in the release. “Too many people ignore barriers and walk or drive into flooded roadways and walkways.”
Per their press release, REACH encourages locals to follow the following safety rules:
• If flooding occurs, get to higher ground – stay away from flood-prone areas, including dips, low spots, valleys, ditches, etcetera.
• Avoid flooded areas or those with rapid water flow – do not attempt to cross a flowing stream, it takes only six inches of fast-flowing water to sweep you off your feet
• Don’t allow children to play near high water, storm drains or ditches – hidden dangers could lie beneath the water
• Flooded roads could have significant damage hidden by floodwaters – NEVER drive through floodwaters or on flooded roads. Most vehicles can float away in only two feet of water.
• Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washouts, particularly when threatening conditions exist
• Be especially cautious when driving at night as it is harder to recognize flood dangers
• Monitor NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for vital weather-related information
Residents are encouraged to follow local Imperial County, OES and their respective city’s social media accounts for updates on emergency services in their respective areas.
More information on flood safety is available through the National Weather Service, noaa.gov/floods, or the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, flash.org.
