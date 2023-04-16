I-8 construction to close eastbound lanes intermittently in El Centro

EL CENTRO – Construction crews will close lanes on eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) in El Centro on Thursday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge rehabilitation, according to Caltrans.
According to an announcement from Caltrans, the closures are part of an ongoing Caltrans project to upgrade several bridge decks on Interstate 8 (I-8). The work includes resurfacing the bridge deck, replace bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replace approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.
The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to "Be Work Zone Alert," per the announcement.
For more information on the project, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/iv-rehabimp.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, please visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
