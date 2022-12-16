On Wednesday, December 14, the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services’ (ICBHS) Vista Sands Socialization Program held their annual Christmas Caroling Program in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ chambers at the county administration center.
Dozens of students and ICBHS staff from the Brawley, Calexico, and El Centro programs performed in front of their parents, peers, and guardians to classic holiday songs such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Feliz Navidad.”
The Vista Sands Socialization Program is part of a comprehensive plan of care within Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. The program is designed to assist children whose capacity to function at home, school, and community has been impaired by emotional and behavioral problems. The program encourages growth in social and coping skills in a structured classroom setting.
Children participate daily in highly structured activities that focus on skill acquisition and social and educational development. Activities may include exercise, therapeutic activities, community groups, social interaction activities, and educational field trips. A point system provides positive reinforcement to the child for improving their target behaviors. The goals of the program are to improve the child’s behavior at home, school and community through socialization and behavior modification as well as prevention and early intervention towards reduction of incidence of out of home placement.
“When I started this program 30 years ago, I learned so much about our children’s mental health and the challenges they and their families face on a daily basis,” said ICBHS Director Lety Plancarte. “Every performance since then, I’ve see the work staff and families put in to improve our children’s self-esteem in an effort to help them succeed.”
Following the performance, the children received a surprise visit from Santa Claus where the jolly ol’ elf provided a gift to each child.
“I was fortunate enough to watch these children perform,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesus Eduardo Escobar, “and they truly brought the holiday joy and spirit to all in attendance.”
Admission to the Vista Sands Socialization Program is open to children throughout Imperial County who are between the ages of 7 and 12 years. For more information on the Children and Adolescent Services provided by ICBHS, visit bhs.imperialcounty.org/children-and-adolescent-services.
