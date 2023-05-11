EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) has announced the selection of seven individuals as the countywide Classified School Employees of the Year for 2023, according to an ICOE press release.
They are Edith Ayala (Heber Elementary School District), Karina Brambila (Central Union High School District), Frank Gonzalez (Central Union High School District), Frank Martinez (SHS – Central Union High School District), Mario Orozco (Central Union High School District), Miguel Rodriguez (Central Union High School District), and Maria Zamora (Brawley Union High School District).
According to the press release, the annual Classified School Employees of the Year (CSEY) Award Program highlights contributions of classified school employees who support the education of Imperial County’s more than thirty-six thousand public school students from kindergarten through grade twelve.
"The CSEY Award pays tribute to the tireless efforts of our state’s outstanding classified school employees. From school bus drivers to custodians to instructional aides, these employees are the unsung heroes who play key roles in creating a school environment that contributes to the whole child by promoting student achievement, safety, and health," the release reads.
“Each of these individuals are excellent examples of the thousands of employees throughout all of our school districts who bring passion and purpose to their jobs," Todd Finnell, PhD, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, said in the release. "They make a tremendous difference in the lives of the students and families they serve.”
The following biographical information was provided by the ICOE in the release:
Edith Ayala
Edith Ayala, an accounting technician, is an asset to the Heber Elementary School District and staff. Edith’s nurturing and loving soul, combined with the exemplary work skillsets, make her a role model to the rest of the Heber community.
Karina Brambila
Karina is an excellent worker and valued team member of the Southwest High School Eagle family. She runs the discipline office for just under 2,000 students. Karina works in situations that require extreme patience. She has to demonstrate firmness and strength. Karina does this easily, but also manages to show compassion and love for her students.
Frank Gonzalez
Frank Gonzalez is a Utilities Trades Technician for the Central Union High School District. He is very knowledgeable on all aspects of maintenance and can always be counted on to assist others. His supervisor commented that Frank can be counted on to respond quickly and with great solutions to virtually any problem.
Frank Martinez
Frank Martinez goes above and beyond to complete all security and safety procedures at Southwest High School. He is continuously monitoring the campus and facilities. Frank supports the daily operations by working side by side with his student services department and developing positive relationships with students, parents, and staff. He assists with securing sites during regular work hours and during evening and weekend events. He is the first to volunteer to take on extra tasks on site as needed and supports the team without hesitation.
Mario Orozco
As a custodian at Central Union High School, Mario Orozco is a great example of a leader and team player. He ensures every custodian at his site has everything they need to complete their job on a daily basis. Mario is always willing to help fellow employees with anything they need.
Miguel Rodriguez
Employed by Central Union High School District for the past 16 years, Miguel Rodriguez started as a substitute bus driver and later worked his way up transitioning into a full-time Mechanic/Bus Driver position. He is an important asset to the transportation department. He is always working on complicated mechanical issues on buses and white fleet, and resolving the issues with minimal outside sources.
Maria Zamora
Maria Zamora has been employed within the Brawley Union High School District for over 26 years, currently as an Instructional Aide serving students with disabilities and English Learners of Brawley Union High School. Maria has established herself as an individual who takes great pride in providing support for students and teachers. She believes in making personal connections and developing a positive rapport with students and staff on campus. Maria knows every student by their name in her assigned classes. She is student-centered in her work and provides explicit instructional support in the classroom based on a students’ individualized learning style.
"In addition to being recognized as the 2023 Classified School Employees of the Year in Imperial County, each of the honorees have been nominated by ICOE to the California Department of Education to be considered for the statewide Classified School Employees of the Year Award Program," the press release reads.
