ICOE halts decision on Imagine School for a week

EL CENTRO – School districts throughout Imperial County are protesting the return of Imagine Schools, despite the school passing the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) Summary of Findings Report.
According to the ICOE report released on February 27, ICOE received a countywide benefit charter petition from Imagine Schools Imperial County, formerly Imagine Schools Imperial Valley, which will allow Imagine School to exist as an independent school system outside any existing school district.
In response, El Centro Elementary School District, Imperial Unified School District, Holtville Unified School District, Westmorland Union School District, Seeley Union School District, and Central Union High School District School boards released a joint press release last week where the districts protested the return of Imagine School.
“School Boards across Imperial County are united in opposing the return of Imagine Schools to our county … Imagine proposed the countywide benefit charter petition to the Imperial County Office of Education, in an apparent end run around preferred local school board approval, without explaining past failures,” the joint press release reads.
The press release sited Imagine School’s history with El Centro Elementary School District, when the school student’s county wide from 2010 to 2018, accusing them of failing to educate the students any better than the local schools students would have otherwise attended.
The bulk of Imagine Schools’ student body was comprised of students who resided within the ECESD’s boundaries, as previously reported in this newspaper.
ECESD Superintendent Jon LeDoux wrote in the joint districts' press release that Imagine School enrolled a diverse group of over 850 students from eleven of the Valley's school districts, completely disproving their claim that they cannot successfully enroll students under the auspices of a single district, which is a necessary component of the petition.
“Imagine is attempting to bypass local school board authority by petitioning directly to the county Office of Education, and even cites in their petition that they are doing so, in part, to avoid 'a competitive relationship with its chartering authority,'” LeDoux wrote.
The report issued by ICOE, however, tells a different story.
The ICOE report recommended to approve the petition with the condition that the parties negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU), that would outline a clearer plan for the school.
Recommendations coming out of the report included a clearer description of vision and mission, clearer measurable student outcomes, clearer employee qualifications, clearer health and safety procedures, clearer California State Teacher Retirement requirements, and a clearer Financial/Administrative Plan, clearer Special Education policies, and a clearer Operations/Management Costs plan.
"The ICOE Review Team has concluded that the Petition, as presented and based on the additional clarification, information, and documents provided by Petitioners, satisfies the standards and criteria to qualify for approval for the requested five-year charter term … provided, however, the ICOE Review Team recommends that such approval be conditioned upon the development and negotiation of a MOU between the parties that incorporates the components described in the Findings of Fact section above in this Report,” ended the report.
Last week, the ICOE board was scheduled to vote on the Imagine School approval or disapproval during a special board meeting on Monday, May 2, but a follow up email by LeDoux stated County Superintendent of Schools Todd J. Finnell notified all public school superintendents last week that the ICOE board would not vote on the Imagine School issue until their next scheduled board meeting.
Per ICOE's website, the next scheduled meeting for the ICOE board will be Monday, May 8, at 1398 Sperber Road, FLC, Building C, in El Centro.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contribute to this report.
