ICOE to build new admin building

EL CENTRO — Groundbreaking is expected in the coming months for a new 17,500-square-foot facility that Imperial County Office of Education officials said will help centralize operations.
The planned building, called ICOE West Building E Admin. And Training Facility, will neighbor the agency’s current offices on McCabe Road and be located to the west of Sperber Road.
Once completed, the new facility will house building department personnel who are not currently situated at the agency’s existing Sperber Road campus.
Additionally, maintenance and operations personnel who are currently housed at the campus’ Building B will be relocated to the new facility, which will have dedicated warehouse space and a separate entrance for stakeholders who deal largely with M&O personnel.
“It’s a way for us to become a little bit more efficient and not have to travel to other locations,” said ICOE Deputy Superintendent Renato Montaño. “We want to centralize our efforts.”
The planned $10 million facility will occupy about 6 acres of an 80-acre parcel of farmland that the agency had purchased in 2003.
The pending construction of Building E represents the initial phase of three that ICOE officials said could one day use all 80 acres.
The planned facility’s many amenities includes a 5,600-square-foot training facility that will allow ICOE to conveniently train personnel and better accommodate large public audiences.
To date, the agency has often had to rely on the use of local school districts’ venues to hold large public gatherings.
“We feel very confident that this building facility will be able to accommodate and provide the services that our school community needs as a whole,” Montaño said.
Plans also call for a 1,000-square-foot wellness gymnasium that will be furnished with exercise equipment, showers and lockers that will be accessible to employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The addition of the wellness gymnasium was made possible by funds provided by ICOE’s Wellness Committee, officials said.
The property will include a meandering walking path — open to the public as well — near the intersection of McCabe and Sperber roads that should further promote employees’ health and wellness.
“When we have healthy and happy staff members it also means that we have healthy and happy families,” Montaño said.
The bulk of the financing for the facility, or about $8.4 million, will come from the issuance of a 15-year term loan, according to background information presented at the ICOE Board of Trustees meeting of July 8.
About $2.9 million from the agency’s general fund reserve will go toward construction, meeting background documents stated. Imperial-based Erickson-Hall Construction Co. was awarded the construction contract.
The facility’s design elements include gabled roofs, metal siding, and floor-to-ceiling windows that will take advantage of natural lighting and lower energy usage in compliance with mandated California building efficiency standards, said Wendy Rangel, ICOE facilities manager.
“We worked with our electrical engineer to make sure that we were not only compliant but we surpassed some of those requirements to have an energy-efficient building,” Rangel said.
The property’s exterior landscaping will include native and adaptive plants that will keep water costs to a minimum as well, officials said.
Future plans for the 80-acre site could include the presence of the Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children, which is currently situated at De Anza Magnet School in El Centro, as well as the addition of more than 20 soccer fields.
“Our hope is that we do take advantage of the 80-acre lot,” Montaño said.
In order to proceed with its plans, ICOE had requested that the land be annexed into the city of El Centro.
While a pre-annexation agreement was recently approved by the El Centro City Council, final annexation approval must be provided by the county Local Area Formation Commission, said Juan Verdugo, ICOE facilities project coordinator.
The LAFCO board is expected to vote on the matter later this month, Verdugo said.
