COUNTY - The Imperial County Public Health Department reported a 105 percent increase in June from the previous month. According to the county's tier metrics, 37.80 new cases per 100,000 were registered from June 13 to 19.
"We’re experiencing a small surge in COVID-19 cases over the past month, including an increase in reinfections," shared the agency. "COVID-19 is still circulating in our community, we continue to encourage members to maintain their distance, wear a facemask in public indoor or crowded outdoor areas, stay home if you are sick, and get tested if you are feeling sick or have been exposed."
The department stated that the COVID-19 vaccine is an added layer of protection and that vaccines are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill and being hospitalized.
The CDC recommends that all individuals aged 6 months to 4 years old get the COVID-19 vaccine, and those aged 5 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine primary series and a booster dose. Based on the continued effectiveness of the vaccine to maintain strong immunity against severe illness and death, the FDA has recommended a first booster dose for children aged 5-11 and strengthened their recommendation for a second booster dose for people aged 50 and older and people aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised.
With Fourth of July celebrations near, the Imperial County Public Health Department recommended the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus: Get vaccinated, wear a mask over your nose and mouth when social distancing is not possible in indoor and outdoor places or around older individuals or people with medical conditions when gathering inside ventilate well, get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if you are sick.
Community members can schedule to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Imperial County Public Health Department or other vaccine clinics at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.
