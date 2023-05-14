CALEXICO – On Wednesday, May 10, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Border Crimes Suppression Team conducted an investigative sweep of a parking yard located within the City of Calexico.
According to a social media post from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, as a result of this sweep, a seizure of approximately 13.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl M-30 pills was made. Intelligence from a previous traffic stop on Friday, May 7, assisted in this seizure.
“The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office remains committed and dedicated to protecting the residence of our communities by actively investigating the manufacturing, transportation, and sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” the post reads.
