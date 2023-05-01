EL CENTRO – On Thursday, April 27, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) participated in the National Bring Your Child to Work Day, which was hosted at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro Station.
According to a press release from the ICSO, ICSO employees invited their daughters, sons and relatives to participate in interactive learning activities. The activities were designed to guide and develop the children toward a future where they can participate fully in work, family, and community.
Throughout the morning event, the boys and girls were taken on a tour where they received interactive learning from different divisions within the Sheriff’s Office, the release reads. At the conclusion of the event, the boys and girls were provided lunch and treats in appreciation for their support of their family members at the Sheriff’s Office.
"The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our little family members for joining us today," the ICSO release reads. "It was an honor having you with us," it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.