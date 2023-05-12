The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) utilizes the services of First Transit, Inc./Transdev to provide public transit operations, maintenance, and dispatching services for the Imperial Valley Transit (IVT) system. The IVT system recently experienced a service interruption across most services.
Please be advised that all transit service operations will resume to regular schedules starting May 11. Transit service operations include IVT (Fixed Route), IVT Access, IVT Ride and IVT MedTrans, according to a joint press release from the aforementioned transportation services.
To help alleviate some of the inconveniences the service interruption may have caused, ICTC will continue to offer free fares across all IVT (IVT Fixed Route, IVT Access, IVT Ride and IVT MedTrans) services until further notice, the release states.
Calexico on Demand was not impacted by the service interruption and will not be subject to the free fares, according to the press release.
“ICTC would like to welcome back and express our appreciation to all the staff. We would also like to thank the public for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” the press release reads. “We remain committed to providing high quality and reliable transit services to residents of Imperial County.”
For more information, contact Executive Director David Aguirre, at (760) 592-4494, or by email at davidaguirre@imperialctc.org. For updated information visit imperialctc.org/service-interruption.
