EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and the City of Indio created a joint exercise of powers entity called Indio Electric Financing Authority (IEFA) to help provide Indio the resources needed to help the Indio’s energy infrastructure to grow alongside the city.
According to the background information provided by IID – who provides energy to Indio –, Indio and IID created the IEFA for the financing, constructing, owning, operating and maintaining energy system improvements within the territorial boundaries of Indio.
Indio has tremendous growth potential and interest from the development community according to these documents, so on Tuesday, June 20, the IID Board of Directors voted to 4-0 with Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez absent.
The City of Indio passed it unanimously the following day.
“I am going to be able to support this and I do want to thank the City of Indio for their efforts," IID Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas said, "and I'm just asking them that they just continue to educate our ratepayers up there so that they have a clearer understanding of where we're going.”
According to Energy Manager Jamie Asbury, who presented the item to the IID, the IEFA was developed as an alternative method of raising the funds necessary to facilitate expansion and develop a structure that would facilitate the desired growth.
Under the structure, Asbury said, Indio will assess an infrastructure fee to its residents, the IID will collect the fee through its billing process, and the IEFA will pay an administrative fee to the IID to do so.
After that, the IEFA will issue bonds that will be used to fund infrastructure upgrades, which will be identified by Indio, and a separate project development agreement will be prepared in substantially the same form as that attached to the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement that addresses cost, scope and schedule for each project or projects, Asbury said.
All projects must be approved by this Board and the projects will be required to follow IID's existing Major Work Authorization Policy or such other policy that relates to customer-funded projects, according to the background information.
The IEFA was not with out its critics however. Local community advocate and Los Amigos de la Comunidad, Inc. Executive Director Eric Reyes, said he felt that the addition of the fee qualified as a rate increase, which Reyes felt was unfair to the residents of Indio.
“I think that's a start for (Indio), but that they put it on the back of the people again, without letting you know exactly how it's going to be put on their back," Reyes said. "I think it's disingenuous and underhanded as well,” he said.
