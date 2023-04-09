IID awarded $9.5 million in federal funds for Upstream Reservoir Storage Project

IMPERIAL – On Thursday, April 6, the Imperial Irrigation District was notified by the U.S. Department of the Interior that the district has been awarded $9.5 million in grant funding for fiscal year 2023 for its Upstream Reservoir Storage Project.
According to a press release from the Imperial Irrigation District, the federal funds will be used for the district’s new operational storage reservoir, which will be located upstream of IID’s water delivery system near the All-American and East Highline canals. Its primary purpose is to maximize IID’s water management efficiency within the Imperial Valley. The federal funds come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for small surface and groundwater storage projects in California and Utah to help conserve water and increase the efficiency of water use in the Colorado River Basin.
The federal funds will be used for costs associated with the planning, design and construction of the East Highline Reservoir, which will boast a capacity of 2,100 acre-feet and be constructed for the operational management of up to 365,000 acre-feet of water annually, according to the release.
Designed to deliver water in a controlled manner through an automated gate outlet and structure that will gravity flow water back into the East Highline Canal, the reservoir will maximize district operational needs. The project will convey Colorado River water through the All-American Canal to a reach along the All-American, upstream of IID’s distribution system, and into the proposed reservoir via gravity flow prior to in-Valley distribution, the release reads.
“This is a critical project for the district,” said IID Board President Alex Cardenas, who thanked the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation, in the release. “Once complete, this reservoir will assist the district’s water operational needs, help our water team accommodate additional water user flexibility and facilitate significant system and on-farm conservation."
IID met the first funding eligibility criteria via the development of a project feasibility study for the proposed reservoir, per the release. Prepared by IID staff and reviewed by Reclamation, the study determined the district’s eligibility to apply for funding, which it did in December 2022. The grant application was accompanied by numerous support resolutions from local stakeholders including IID’s Agricultural Water Advisory Committee, Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission, local water districts, cities and the County of Imperial, the release reads.
"IID appreciates the level of collaborative support it has received for a project that will undoubtedly benefit the entire Imperial Valley," it reads.
