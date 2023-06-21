EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District distributed to $41,500 in grant funding over 11 different organizations in order to support safe summertime actives throughout Imperial County.
According to a press release, IID provided these grant funds to cities and communities in the Imperial Valley to support keeping pools open and providing other safe water related activities to help keep youth busy, safe and cool this summer.
The grants ranged from $500 to $5,000, and were awarded to the organizations by IID’s Water Safety Program Coordinator, Susie Carrillo, the IID Board of Directors, and the program’s mascot, Dippy Duck, during the IID Board of Director’s meeting of Tuesday, June 20 in El Centro.
“We are excited to partner with the cities and communities with these grant funds that will help make it possible to provide safe water activities during the summer,” Carrillo said. “We are very appreciative of the efforts and commitment being taken by each community to promote water safety for not only our youth, but also adults.”
Five-thousand dollar grants were awarded to the cities of Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland, with Carrillo saying in the meeting that the funds were to help keep their pools and water features open and operational during the summer.
“We did some work in the last couple of years on improving our pool," Holtville City Manager Nick Wells said during the meeting, "so the dollars we can get to help stretch our budget for keeping it open are much appreciated.”
Two-thousand dollar grants were also provided to the Niland Chamber of Commerce, Heber Public Utility District, and to Imperial County, specifically to be used for the Seeley community, Carrillo said, with $500 being given to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum to support hosting water related events in unincorporated communities.
The funding comes through the district’s Water Safety Program, which according to the press release, has "reinforced the life-saving message to stay away from canals since 1959."
In addition, IID announced that this year their Water Safety Program was presented, in person to 23 elementary schools and virtually to 17 schools, between May 1 and June 9, using Dippy Duck to share his three main rules: "Never swim in canals, never play near canals, never jump into canals."
“I want to thank IID for allowing us to continue to put this program in place," Carrillo said, "and all the schools that allow us to come present this."
"All the kids, and especially the teachers, look forward to seeing to be done,” she said.
