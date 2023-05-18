EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors appointed Assistant General Manager Sergio Quiroz to serve as Interim General Manager effective June 3.
According to a press release from Imperial Irrigation District, the Board’s decision was made following closed session discussions during the Tuesday, May 16 meeting, with directors present voting unanimously in support of the appointment.
As Interim General Manager, Quiroz will replace General Manager Henry Martinez, who will be retiring on June 2. Martinez announced his intent to retire in January 2023, following 45 years of service in the energy and water industries, serving the last five years with IID, per the press release.
As Assistant General Manager at IID, Quiroz has assisted in planning and directing water and power operations, coordinating the effective use of equipment, facilities, finances and working with legal counsel to address key issues that may affect the district. He also oversees the district’s organizational and staffing plan, the release reads.
Quiroz, a seasoned bilingual executive who had 22 years of leadership experience before joining the IID in August 2016, has an extensive background in operations, finance, logistics and project management, having served as General Manager for different international manufacturing corporations in both the U.S. and Mexico, according to the release.
Quiroz has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration.
During the interim, IID will continue the recruitment process to fill the General Manager position, according to the release.
