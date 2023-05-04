EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors declared Tuesday, May 2 to be “Zanjero Appreciation Day.”
According to a press release from the Imperial Irrigation District (IID), the Board approved a resolution recognizing the special day during the Board’s meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
"IID’s dedicated employees who deliver water from the district’s lateral canals to customers gates are fondly known by the Spanish word 'Zanjero,' meaning 'ditch-rider.' IID’s team of zanjeros, water patrolmen and water division coordinators collectively work 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week year-round to provide reliable water delivery services to IID customers," the press release reads.
“Zanjero Appreciation Day salutes these crucial employees for their vital role in keeping precious Colorado River water flowing through the Imperial Valley and to its abundant, fertile fields that grow food and fiber for the nation and for our communities, cities, businesses and industries,” IID Board President Alex Cardenas said in the release.
The work of the zanjero is essential to the district’s operations – whether clearing debris from canals, responding to customer calls, measuring water flows or opening and adjusting gates, the release reads.
“Our zanjeros and water patrolmen are in the field around the clock working to ensure IID’s conveyance system is functioning efficiently and safely to ensure continued service for our water users and community,” Cardenas said.
Per the press release, IID’s zanjeros travel and maintain over 80 miles of main canals, 1,500 miles of laterals and operate over 5,500 delivery gates in the IID water system. The district employs more than 129 zanjeros, 14 water patrolmen and 17 water division coordinators, "all dedicated experts in their craft who proudly take on one of the most longstanding and essential jobs within the district," it reads.
