IID cautions customers that scam calls are on the rise

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wishes to advise its customers that fraudulent activity has been on the rise.
According to a press release from the IID, the district has received reports from several customers over the last few days, in both the Imperial and Coachella valleys, who state that they have been solicited by fraudulent callers who threaten to disconnect their electricity if payment is not immediately made.
“We’ve recently had a number of reports from customers of suspicious callers who are threatening to disconnect the customer’s electricity if immediate payment isn’t made,” Jamie Asbury, Energy Department Manager, said in the release, “so we’re asking for the public’s help in stopping these fraud attempts.”
"IID asks its customers, if they are contacted by anyone in this threatening manner (phone, email, text, etcetera), to call the district directly at 1-800-303-7756," the press release reads. "You’ll be able to speak directly with an IID representative about your account and verify if IID was attempting to contact you."
“If anyone does get contacted in a way that doesn’t sound right, or seems suspicious, we ask them to contact us directly,” Asbury said. “We’ll be able to let you know if we are, in fact, trying to reach you and our Call Center representatives can discuss your account status with you.”
Additionally, IID asks customers not to rely on caller identification (caller ID). Many scammers have attempted to “spoof” IID’s telephone number — masking the district’s real phone number to make it look as if the IID is legitimately calling the customer. Customers are asked to simply not redial the number, but rather to contact IID directly at the number posted above.
If customers act quickly enough it can make a difference, per the release.
"In the past, IID was able to help authorities shut down two fraudulent 1-800 numbers. This was only possible because of the quick response of customers in notifying IID," the release reads.
IID does have a process for disconnecting customers for nonpayment, but the district does not generally call residential customers demanding immediate payment, according to the release. Rather, customers are notified by mail, door hangers or through IID’s automated courtesy-alert phone system.
The IID also does not insist on the specific method of payment (money order, pre-paid Visa card, etcetera), per the release.
For more information on how to protect against fraud, visit iid.com/identitytheft.
